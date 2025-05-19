Ghana: Nidcom Receives 13 Trafficked Nigerians Rescued From Ghana, Mali

19 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Favour Ulebor

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has received 13 trafficked Nigerians, including 12 girls and a five-year-old boy, rescued from Ghana and Mali.

In a press statement signed by the Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Sunday, NiDCOM revealed that 11 of the victims were rescued from Ghana, while two women, aged 27 and 35, were brought back from Mali.

According to the Commission, the rescued girls from Ghana, aged between 16 and 30, are from Cross River (4), Benue (4), Imo (1), and Oyo (1) States. The two women from Mali hail from Adamawa State.

Speaking on behalf of Dabiri-Erewa, Head of NiDCOM's Lagos Liaison Office, Mr Dipo Odebowale said the victims were deceived with promises of job opportunities but were later forced into prostitution in Ghana.

Similarly, the two women rescued from Mali narrated their ordeal to NiDCOM's Head of Media and Public Relations, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, stating they suffered sexual abuse, physical assault, and emotional trauma.

Dabiri-Erewa assured that the Commission would work with the victims' state governments to ensure their rehabilitation and reintegration. She also called for the prosecution and public exposure of traffickers to combat modern-day slavery.

The victims have been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for profiling and further support.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.