Ghana: Access Bank Rewards First Batch of Promo Winners

Access Bank Ghana has held the first mini draw and rewarded the initial winners of its latest promotion meant to encourage the culture of savings in the country.

In all, 21 customers across the country emerged winners in the first draw of the 'Faketewa B3gye Kese3' promotion and took home cash prizes and some souvenirs.

The youth among the winners were rewarded with one-year full subscription of Amazon, Netflix and Spotify.

The Group Head of Business Banking, Jones Darmoe, said the programme was to reward loyal customers of the bank.

Mr Darmoe stressed that the six-month long promotion which would end in October this year was to help the customers meet their financial needs.

"At Access Bank, we understand the daily pressures our customers face in terms of paying their bills, supporting family-specific needs. That's why we launched the Faketewa B3gye Kese3' programme to help them raise money to meet their financial needs," he said.

Mr Darmoe said the promotion was also to encourage the entire citizenry to cultivate the habit of savings.

He said it was important to save, however small, to cater for future emergencies and needs.

The Head of Sales and Agency Banking, Access Bank, Nana Yaa Vaderpuiye, said the bank acknowledged the power of savings and the value of loyalty and that was the reason the Bank introduced the promotion.

"At Access Bank Ghana, we are committed to rewarding loyalty and making financial security a reality for everyone," she said.

Ms Vaderpuiye encouraged the award winners to serve as ambassadors to the Bank and should advise their colleagues to join the promotion to also win awards.

Access Bank Ghana early this year launched the 'Faketewa B3gye Kese3' to reward loyal customers of the Bank.

With a minimum deposit of GH¢250.00, existing and new customers could take part in the promotion.