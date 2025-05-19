Ghana: Muslim Network Organises Seminar for Hajj Pilgrims

A medical practitioner has advised Muslim pilgrims to boost their immune system and remain physically strong, and fit to perform the Hajj rites in Makkah and Medinah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Dr Abdul- Rahman Alhassan who gave this advice added that the Hajj rituals including Tawaf (circumambulation of the Kaaba) at its peak is about 3.5 kilometres; the running between Safa and Marwa also 3.1 kilometres; and the journey from Makkah to Mudzalifa is estimated at seven kilometres for the pepple-throwing at Jamarat in Mina and supplications at Arafat to climax the Hajj.

Speaking at a seminar in Accra on Saturday for pilgrims, Dr Alhassan, a medical officer at the University of Ghana Hospital, said one must be healthy and strong to be able to carry out the sacred duties.

"You must eat healthy food, including a lot of vegetables and fruits to strengthen your immune system and remain healthy and strong to perform the rites and seek the blessings of Allah," he added.

The seminar was organised jointly by The Muslim Network, Africana Guest House, and Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for 36 pilgrims including 20 under sponsorship of the custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to perform the Hajj as his guests.

While in Makkah, he advised the pilgrims with medical conditions to adhere strictly to their medications, avoid hand- shakes, use nose marks, get CSM vaccines and protect themselves from the scorching sun with umbrella.

Sheikh Yahya Tuntunba, a Muslim Scholar and Executive Director of Muslim Networ, took the pilgrims through the rituals and told the pilgrims that "Hajj is a unique journey" and urged them to be steadfast, glorify Allah in their supplications for blessings.

He urged the pilgrims to be grateful to the custodian of the two Holy Mosques to have been selected under the sponsorship to perform the Hajj.

Sheik Hamid Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer of Africana Guest House, praised the Saudi Arabia government for sponsoring selected professionals to perform the Hajj.

Mr Mohammad Alalegi, the Deputy Ambassador at the Saudi Arabia Embassy in Accra, said Hajj reflected the unity and equality of humankind, adding that the Saudi authorities were humbled to facilitate the Hajj.

Dr Abass Shamshudeen, a Muslim Scholar and Representative of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Call in Ghana, urged the pilgrims to comport themselves and adhere to the rules governing the Hajj.

Hajj is one of the pillars of Islam and this year's Hajj rites is expected to take place in Makkah from June 4 and June 9 of the Gregorian calendar.

At least two millions pilgrims across the globe are expected to perform the Hajj.