Ghana: National Drip Coordinator, J.a. Plant Pool Begin Nationwide Inspection of Equipment

THE National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), Mr Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, and J.A. Plant Pool Ghana Ltd. supplier of heavy-duty equipment in Ghana and the official distributor of LiuGong construction machinery, have commenced a nationwide inspection of DRIP's fleet of heavy-duty equipment to ensure their operational readiness ahead of the programme's 2025 rollout.

The inspection tour covered several districts in the Ashanti Region.

During the tour, Mr Vanderpuye expressed deep concern over the poor maintenance of equipment and the absence of suitable infrastructure to shelter them.

"Unfortunately, many of the machines are left under the sun and rain without any protection," he lamented.

"I urge the assemblies to construct sheds to preserve these national assets urgently," he said.

He further admonished district coordinating directors and engineers over what he described as negligence and a poor maintenance culture.

He was particularly dismayed at machines that had not been cleaned after use, warning that such practices threaten the long-term functionality of the equipment.

"We cannot allow these expensive machines to rot away, every piece of equipment must be cleaned and properly maintained," he said.

The National Coordinator urged DRIP coordinators and machine operators at the district level to adopt a renewed sense of responsibility and pride in managing these government investments.

Mr Vanderpuye was accompanied on the tour by Mr Samuel Aboagye, Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and Ing. Ebenezer Danquah, Ashanti Regional Liaison Officer of J.A. Plant Pool Ghana Ltd.

The ongoing inspection forms part of DRIP's broader strategy to ensure accountability, efficiency, and sustainability in its operations.

The DRIP initiative, which utilises locally assembled construction machinery, is a flagship government intervention to improve road infrastructure at the district level.

The inspection tour will continue in other regions over the coming weeks as preparations intensify for a successful execution of the 2025 programme of work.