Ghana: Telecel Ghana Foundation Expands Connected Health Initiative

The Telecel Ghana Foundation marked Mother's Day 2025 with a community health outreach in Prampram - Greater Accra region, delivering life-saving healthcare interventions through its flagship Healthfest and Rural Ultrasound Scan initiatives.

Held at the Prampram Polyclinic on Friday, the initiative directly impacted over 1,000 individuals, providing free ultrasound

scans for 314 pregnant women, health screenings for 423 community members, and NHIS registration for 300 people.

As part of Healthfest, beneficiaries were screened for blood pressure, blood glucose, hepatitis B, typhoid, and malaria. Attendees also received free medical consultations, treatments, and access to a full team of doctors, nurses, and pharmacists on-site to provide immediate care.

"Our connected health pillar is about bringing quality healthcare to the doorstep of underserved communities," Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Head of Foundation, Sustainability & External Communications said.

"This Mother's Day, we're not just celebrating women, we're supporting their wellbeing with actionable care and compassion," she said.

The Rural Ultrasound Scan initiative addressed a critical gap in maternal healthcare access.

For many expectant mothers in rural Ghana, routine scans remain a luxury, often leading to undiagnosed complications and preventable risks.

A beneficiary, Rebecca Nyame, travelled from Tema Community 25 for antenatal care and returned upon hearing about the event said "I expected a simple scan, but I received so much more. From medical checks to baby items."

In partnership with the Ghana Health Service, the event also featured antenatal education sessions focused on maternal nutrition, prenatal care, and self-care practices, reinforcing the foundation's holistic approach to maternal health.