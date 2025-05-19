Nigeria: Favour Ofili Sets New World Record in 150m

17 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerian sprint star Favour Ofili made history on Saturday by breaking the world record in the women's 150 metres at the 2025 Adidas Atlanta City Games, clocking an astonishing 15.85 seconds (2.0m/s) at Piedmont Park.

At just 22 years old, Ofili became the first woman to ever run the 150m in under 16 seconds, smashing the previous record of 16.23 seconds set by Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas in 2018.

Her performance headlined a strong Nigerian showing at the prestigious street meet, which brought together elite global athletes in a vibrant, open-air setting designed to engage fans up close.

Reacting to her historic moment, she wrote on X: "For the lord is Good."

Also shining on the day was world record holder and 100m hurdles champion Tobi Amusan, who finished second in her heat with a time of 12.53 seconds behind American Keni Harrison (12.44s), securing a place in the final. Amusan's run continues her steady build-up for the upcoming championship season, having already posted 12.74s and 12.66s in previous meets in Xiamen and Keqiao.

Meanwhile, Nigerian sprinter Udodi Onwuzurike clocked a season's best of 10.20 seconds in his 100m heat, finishing second to South Africa's Akani Simbine (10.13s). The performance was enough to book Onwuzurike a spot in the final, signalling a strong resurgence in his 2025 campaign.

