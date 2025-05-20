Sudan: Deadly Attacks Across Sudan Raise Fears of Wider Collapse

El Hamadi / Delling / Dibebad / Butana / Port Sudan / Atbara / Omdurman/ El Malha / Mellit / El Fasher — At least 18 civilians, including six women and children, were reportedly killed and 13 others injured on Thursday morning after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and aligned militias attacked the village of El Hamadi in South Kordofan, according to the Emergency Lawyers Group. The assault on El Hamadi, described as a key step in the army's push to break the months long siege of Delling, a city in northern South Kordofan, marks a significant escalation in the conflict.

In the lawyer's statement, they described the attack as a brutal assault involving widespread looting of homes and the local market, alongside arbitrary arrests of activists. It claimed that dozens of residents fled on foot to neighbouring villages and towns under "extreme humanitarian conditions."

Field reports cited by the group indicate that El Hamadi had no visible military presence at the time of the attack. The raid reportedly followed clashes in the nearby areas.

Following the assault, the attacking forces remained in the village, where they allegedly intimidated civilians, pursued fleeing residents, and seized the village's only means of communication, Starlink , further compounding the population's isolation.

Condemning the "brutal crimes," the Emergency Lawyers Group called for an immediate halt to all forms of violence, intimidation, and displacement. It urged the international community to impose deterrents to prevent the recurrence of such violations.

Both the National Umma Party and the Sudan Constituent Alliance issued separate statements condemning the attack and holding what they called "armed lawlessness" responsible.

On Tuesday, the SAF announced they had taken control of El Hamadi, a village located 30 kilometres from Dibebad, the administrative capital of El Goz locality in South Kordofan.

Deadly airstrike hits Sudan Shield camp

Nine people, including seven military personnel, were killed and 14 others injured when a drone attacked a camp belonging to the Sudan Shield Forces in the Butana plain area in El Gezira on Sunday, according to a statement by the group.

Sources stated that the strike targeted their camp in Jabal El Abaytor, located in the central part of the Butana plain.

The strike reportedly hit several facilities within the camp. The Sudan Shield Forces, a breakaway group formed by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) defector Abu Agla Keikil, has aligned itself with the SAF and has been active in military operations against the RSF across El Gezira, East Nile, Khartoum, White Nile, and more recently Kordofan.

Port Sudan drone attacks continue

In the east of the country, Port Sudan came under renewed drone bombardment for a third consecutive week. One person was injured in the El Qadisiya neighbourhood after debris from intercepted drones fell onto civilian areas, residents told Radio Dabanga.

The strikes have repeatedly targeted key infrastructure in the Red Sea state capital. Radio Dabanga has not independently verified the full extent of the damage.

MSF warns of health system collapse in Omdurman

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) warned on Sunday that vital healthcare services in Omdurman have been severely disrupted following drone strikes on three power stations on 14 May. The strikes, allegedly carried out by the RSF, have plunged the city into its fourth major blackout this year.

MSF said that El Nau Hospital in northern Omdurman, one of the only remaining functional hospitals in the area, and another facility it supports are now operating without electricity, water or oxygen. The organisation said it has been forced to truck water to hospitals and transport oxygen supplies from Atbara in River Nile state.

The disruption of the water supply network, the statement warned, may lead to a rise in cholera cases. MSF reiterated its condemnation of all attacks on civilian infrastructure and demanded an end to violations of international humanitarian law.

Joint Forces seize El Atrun in North Darfur

The Joint Forces announced on Sunday morning that it had taken control of the El Atrun area in El Malha locality, North Darfur, in coordination with SAF.

In a statement seen by Radio Dabanga, Joint Force spokesperson Ahmed Hussein Mustafa described the seizure as a "decisive step towards restoring security and stability in the Darfur region." Field commanders vowed to continue their campaign until they reclaim control over Mellit locality and surrounding areas.

Darfur Governor Minni Arko Minawi welcomed the development, posting on Facebook that "great victories" had been achieved by "our heroes in the armed and joint forces," adding: "Victory is imminent... One army, one people."

The RSF previously claimed control of El Atrun in April.

Civilian casualties mount in El Fasher

At least 15 civilians have been killed in North Darfur's capital of El Fasher over the weekend amid intensifying RSF shelling, local resistance committees report. On Sunday, the Coordination of the El Fasher Resistance Committees said 14 people died after artillery shells struck a market in the Abu Shouk camp.

The shelling also hit residential areas in the city's north, injuring an unconfirmed number of people. A day earlier, one civilian was reportedly killed and 11 others wounded in similar shelling, despite the absence of ground fighting.

The RSF's use of suicide drones has also been observed over the city in recent days.