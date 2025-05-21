Sudan: SAF Announce Liberation of Entire Khartoum State From Al-Dagalo Terrorist Militia

The Armed Forces (SAF) announced, in a statement on Tuesday, the complete cleansing of the entire state of Khartoum from any presence of Al-Dagalo Terrorist Militia and the cleansing of the national capital from the filth of the rebels and their supporters, stressing that "Khartoum State is completely free of rebels."

Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), publishes an unofficial translation of the Armed Forces' statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

General Command of the Armed Forces

Statement

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Allah Almighty says in His Holy Quran: {Fight them; Allah will punish them by your hands and disgrace them and give you victory over them and heal the breasts of a believing people. And He will remove the rage from their hearts. And Allah accepts the repentance of whom He wills. And Allah is Knowing and Wise.}

Allah Almighty is true

Our proud and patient people:

Your forces, with all their components, under the banner of the National Dignity War, have continued to fulfill their sacred duty in fighting the thugs of aggression and oppression, including the criminals and thugs of Al-Dagalo militia and their supporters from among the local, regional, and international forces of evil. They are achieving victories day after day with unwavering determination and will, thanks to Allah's grace and the support and solidarity of our noble people.

In this context, we announce today the complete cleansing of the entire state of Khartoum from any presence of terrorist elements of Al-Dagalo militia, and the cleansing of our national capital from the filth of the rebels and their supporters. We affirm that "Khartoum State is completely free of rebels."

We also renew our pledge to our people to continue our efforts until every inch of our country is cleansed of every rebel, traitor, and proxy.

We pray to Allah Almighty to grant eternal paradise for our righteous martyrs, a speedy recovery for the wounded and injured, and that Allah will return our captives to their families in a beautiful way.

(Victory from Allah and an imminent conquest)

Office of the Official Spokesperson for the Armed Forces