Gambia: What Are the Terms of Reference of the Parliamentary Committee?

The terms of reference of the National Assembly Committee of Inquiry on the sale and disposal of the forfeited assets of Ex President Jammeh are as follows:

A.) Inquire into the list of assets identified by the Janneh Commission and determine which assets were sold, transferred, or otherwise disposed of;

B.) Investigate the legal and administrative processes used in the disposal of the said assets, including the authority under which they were sold;

C.) Assess whether all actions taken were in accordance with the laws of The Gambia, particularly the laws and policies relating to procurement, anti-corruption, and public finance;

D.) Examine the valuation, pricing and procurement methods used to determine asset values and identify discrepancies or undervaluation;

E.) Investigate whether the valuation and sale were transparent, competitive and in the public interest;

F.) Identify and profile purchasers of the assets, including individuals and corporate entities, and assess whether proper procedures were followed and determine whether any conflicts of interest, abuse of office or procedural irregularities occurred;

G.) Evaluate the management and accounting of proceeds generated from the asset disposals and determine whether such funds were properly deposited in public accounts, including the national treasury and any special account;

H.) Wherever discrepancies of a criminal or fraudulent nature are discovered during the inquiry, immediately cause a report of those findings to be submitted to the Inspector General of Police for further necessary action; and

I.) Recommend appropriate remedial and preventive measures, including legal or administrative redress, reforms in policy and law, as well as appropriate institutional reform.

