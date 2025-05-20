Liberia: Assistant Minister Tingban's Intervention Sparks Hope for Resolution in Bong Mining Dispute

Gbalonai, Bong County — The town of Gbakonai, nestled within Liberia's mineral-rich Bong County, has become the focal point of an escalating mining dispute, raising concerns about community harmony, legal adherence, environmental protection, and the well-being of its residents.

On Wednesday, May 14, Unification Day, Assistant Minister of Mines and Energy, Carlos E. Tingban, concluded a crucial day-long community gathering aimed at addressing the growing tensions arising from conflicting claims between two companies vying for mining rights in the area.

The meeting, attended by local leaders, community members, and officials from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, sought to provide clarity amidst increasing concerns over the operations of H&K Mining Company and Da-Tahn Company, both asserting their legal right to the region's mineral resources.

The core issue addressed was the alleged encroachment by Da-Tahn Mining Company onto the exploration license area held by H&K Mining Company.

Speaking to the attendees, Assistant Minister Tingban aimed to clarify the situation surrounding the presence of both companies. He explained that while both entities have government recognition, they operate under distinct classifications within Liberia's mining regulations. H&K Mining Company, he stated, currently holds a valid exploration permit, limiting their activities in Gbakonai to assessing mineral potential within their designated area, rather than engaging in full-scale extraction.

Da-Tahn Company, on the other hand, possesses a mining license, legally authorizing them to extract minerals from the region, contingent upon strict adherence to national mining regulations. This crucial distinction, though seemingly clear, has been at the heart of the controversy, leading to significant debates and growing concerns regarding land use and operational legitimacy.

Assistant Minister Tingban urged both companies to respect the boundaries of their respective permits and reassured the people of Gbakonai of the Ministry's unwavering commitment to transparency, legality, peaceful coexistence of residents, and fairness within the country's mining sector.

"The Ministry is committed to ensuring that all operations follow the legal frameworks established for mining activities. Each company must remain within its licensed mandate, and no activity should undermine the rights or well-being of the host communities," Minister Tingban stated.

Acknowledging the increasing anxiety among community members, he emphasized that the government, through the Ministry of Mines and Energy, is closely monitoring developments to prevent violations that could jeopardize Gbakonai's social and environmental well-being.

His words offered reassurance to residents who have watched with growing concern as the two firms make competing claims over the region's mineral wealth.

Tensions have escalated in recent months due to reports of overlapping operations by both companies, leading to speculation about unauthorized mining activity and uncertainty regarding land authority.

Following H&K Mining Company's acquisition of an exploration permit, discussions about their plans have intensified. While their current mandate restricts their activities to exploration, there is widespread anticipation that the company will transition to full-scale extraction upon receiving approval.

This potential development has fueled debate among community members, with some fearing that an expansion of mining operations could further destabilize the delicate balance between economic development and environmental preservation.

The government's role in facilitating a peaceful resolution has become increasingly critical as tensions rise, with some locals expressing outright opposition to the prospect of additional mining activity in the area.

Adding to the complexity is the critical issue of environmental impact. Liberia's mining sector, while vital for economic growth, has often faced controversies related to pollution, land degradation, and unsustainable practices that threaten both human livelihoods and the natural ecosystem.

Gbakonai, known for its lush landscapes and agricultural productivity, faces the challenge of balancing industrial expansion with community welfare. Locals fear that unchecked mining operations could lead to deforestation, pollution of essential water sources, and long-term disruptions to the area's environmental equilibrium.

The approach to regulating these developments will be closely observed in the coming months.

Assistant Minister Tingban's emphasis on ongoing dialogue and cooperation between the companies and the local community was a central point of the gathering. Recognizing the complexities involved, he urged both parties to engage in constructive conversations that prioritize mutual understanding and peaceful resolutions. "Companies are expected to adhere strictly to national regulations while maintaining ethical practices that safeguard community interests. The importance of collaboration, he noted, cannot be overstated, as transparent engagement remains key to avoiding confrontations that could further divide the town."

The Assistant Minister further stated that the Ministry of Mines and Energy will actively oversee operations in the region to prevent further conflict and ensure adherence to national mining laws. In this effort, he announced the successful completion of a formal survey of Da-Tahn's "Class B" mining license area to definitively establish its boundaries.

"We ordered and successfully carried out an authentic survey of Da-Tahn Class B mining license in an effort to establish its metes and bounds."

He reassured community members that their concerns are being heard and that the government will continue working toward balanced solutions that protect both economic interests and environmental sustainability, thereby providing relief to the community.

The people of Gbakonai await the outcome with cautious optimism, hoping that the government's intervention will yield positive results in a dispute that threatens to fundamentally reshape their town.