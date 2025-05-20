Gambia: 31 Suspects Arrested With Cocaine, Kush and Others in Major Drug Bust

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG) has successfully apprehended 31 individuals over the past week in what is being described as a significant crackdown on narcotics trafficking. This operation targeted suspected offenders linked to the possession and distribution of various controlled substances, including cocaine, Kush, cannabis sativa, and other illicit drugs.

These arrests are part of the agency's ongoing efforts to combat drug-related offenses and enhance public safety.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to tackling the issue of illegal drug use and distribution in the country, emphasising its commitment to maintaining law and order.

Further investigations are expected to follow to determine the extent of the suspects' involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Ousman Saidybah, the spokesperson for the agency, announced that 31 male suspects have been arrested in connection with 26 drug-related cases. Among those arrested are two Alleged Child Offenders (ACOs). One of the ACOs, a 17-year-old Gambian national, was apprehended in Kitty village, located in the West Coast Region (WCR), along with two adult male Gambian nationals for joint possession of two bundles, 15 wraps, and a quantity of cannabis sativa.

The other ACO, a 16-year-old Gambian national, was arrested in Nyofeleh village, also in the WCR, alongside an adult male Gambian national for joint possession of 16 parcels and two wraps of cannabis sativa. According to Saidybah, 29 of the arrestees are Gambian, while the remaining two include a Gambian and a Senegalese national.

In total, the quantities of drugs seized during this reporting period are as follows: 38 bundles, 18 parcels, 215 wraps, and additional quantities of cannabis sativa. Additionally, seven wraps and seven pieces of a substance were seized. The DLEAG Public Relations Officer stated that 124 wraps and additional quantities of the dangerous substance known as Kush were also confiscated, along with four medical plastic bags of Skunk and 121 pills of Ecstasy. Regarding cocaine, some quantities of Molly, including 32 wraps, were also seized.

Saidybah continued by reporting that DLEAG has filed 14 new drug-related cases in various courts across the country. Of these, 11 cases pertain to drug possession, which is a violation of Section 35 of the relevant legislation, while the remaining three cases involve drug trafficking, contrary to Section 43.

He noted that five drug-related cases were resolved during this reporting period. Four of these cases were related to drug possession under Section 35, and one involved drug trafficking under Section 43. The Kanifing Magistrate Court handled two of the cases, while one case each was dealt with at the Bundung Magistrate Court, Bursubi Magistrate Court, and Bansang/Basse Magistrate Court.

The agency continues its preventive drug demand reduction programs and activities, which include radio talk shows on GRTS radio and Paradise Farafenni FM radio station. Saidybah reaffirmed the agency's commitment to making the country free from drug-related issues and other illicit activities.