Nigeria: Tinubu Can't Spark Renewed Crisis in Ogoni By Forceful Oil Resumption, MOSOP Warns

...Says any hostilities in Ogoni could jeopardize 2027 elections

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has assured that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot order a forceful resumption of oil production in Ogoni land, Rivers State, without risking severe consequences.

MOSOP President Fegalo Nsuke stated that although some private interests are pushing for the restart of oil production in Ogoni, he is confident that President Tinubu will not provoke an oil-related crisis in the region just to satisfy these interests.

Speaking at the MOSOP secretariat in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, during a meeting with key stakeholders and kingdom coordinators, Nsuke expressed hope that as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 elections, the government will avoid triggering crises in Ogoni or other parts of the Niger Delta.

He said: "The recent push to forcefully restart oil production in Ogoni is one of the most deceptive and fraudulent attempts by the oil industry, in collaboration with some private interests, to trample on our rights and ignore our legitimate demands for justice, expecting us to submit to intimidation.

Resistance to this action is inevitable. However, I believe the President will not listen to these provocations nor yield to the temptation of igniting a crisis in Ogoni or the Niger Delta at this time.

A forceful resumption would damage the government's reputation, and the President will not risk such image corrosion. It would be better to let the sleeping dog lie than to hurt the government's image."

Nsuke urged the Ogoni people to stay calm and ignore provocations, emphasizing that the President will not risk the fallout of a crisis in the Niger Delta ahead of the 2027 elections.

"I will call for civic education across Ogoni kingdoms and chapters, urging everyone to remain calm in the face of brazen threats and provocations to resume oil production without proper dialogue. We have endured enough. We are working toward a resolution and hope the government will accept our offer for dialogue."

He described the latest attempt to resume oil production without MOSOP's consent as an ambush on President Tinubu.

"If the President falls for this, he will face a global image crisis and strong resistance at home. But if he heeds MOSOP's advice, the Ogoni issue will be permanently resolved, boosting his reputation locally and internationally."

Nsuke accused those behind the recent oil resumption campaign of trying to tarnish the President's image and stressed that MOSOP will not expect the government to yield to such provocations.

He reassured the Ogoni people that with elections approaching, an oil-related crisis would be detrimental to the government and reiterated the call for dialogue to resolve the Ogoni issue once and for all.