Nigeria: CJN Tasks Judges On Ethical Conduct, Maintaining Judicial Independence

The CJN said judicial independence was not just a constitutional imperative but the bedrock of public trust in the justice system.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has urged judges of lower courts to guard their integrity jealously to avoid compromising the standards of ethics and professionalism.

The CJN made the call on Monday in Abuja at the induction of newly appointed magistrates, judges of sharia, area and customary courts.

The induction was organised by the National Judicial Institute (NJI).

Ms Kekere-Ekun, who was represented by a Justice of the Supreme Court, Chidiebere Uwa, said judicial independence was not just a constitutional imperative but the bedrock of public trust in the justice system.

"I also urge you to guard your integrity jealously, be vigilant against corruption in any guise and allow your conduct to reflect the highest standards of ethics and professionalism.

"Avoid perception of bias or undue interest in any matter before you, approach your duties with humility and a clear understanding of the immense trust placed in you by Nigerians," the chief judge said.

The CJN encouraged the newly inducted judges to seek counsel from their more experienced seniors but warned that at the end of the day, the decision made must be solely theirs.

"As you settle into your new roles, I urge you to embrace the best practices of our courts, including regular but appropriate consultation with more senior colleagues.

"However, I must caution that while guidance from experienced jurists is invaluable, your decisions must remain entirely your own, rooted in your independent evaluation of the law and the facts before you."

She further reiterated the need for them to ensure that justice was not only done, but done in a timely and professional manner.

According to her, equally important is the quality of your judicial decisions which requires not only a deep and sustained engagement with the law and precedent, but also an appreciation of the socio-economic context in which justice is sought.

"The combination of legal mastery and contextual awareness will enable you to render decisions that are not only legally sound but also socially responsive and just," she said.

She lamented the continued persistent delays in trial processes saying in spite of best efforts, they continued to hamper the effective administration of justice.

"Such delays risk eroding public confidence in the Judiciary, we must, therefore, redouble our efforts to adopt more efficient practices, and foster a judicial

culture that values expediency without sacrificing fairness.

"One important avenue for improving efficiency lies in the strategic use of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, which, when appropriately applied, offer swifter and often less adversarial pathways to justice," she said.

For his part, the administrator of the institute, retired Justice Salisu Abdullahi told the judges that they held the profound potential to either strengthen or conversely, to inadvertently erode the public's perception of our entire judiciary.

" Let this therefore serve as a constant reminder in your every action, in every deliberation, and in the decisions you render," he said.

The administrator said that the institute would soon embark on an assessment tour to check how its training was impacting the judges.

He also said that their participation in this induction course represented a vital and indispensable step in fulfilling the solemn responsibilities they had willingly undertaken.

He reminded the judges that judicial efficiency, as well as the quality of decisions that came from their courts, had far reaching implications that transcended mere speed, or a rushed consideration of the cases that come before them.

"Rest assured that in view of your proximity to the grassroots, your dockets will often be filled with a large volume of cases.

"You must therefore strive to create a healthy balance, one that guarantees the resolution of disputes within a reasonable time, while upholding the highest standards of thoroughness, impartiality, and fairness.

" Understand that the positions you now occupy hold paramount significance within the very foundation of our judicial structure," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the theme for the induction is: "Enhancing Judicial Efficiency and Quality of Decision Making".

(NAN)