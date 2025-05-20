Nigeria: Four Million Rural Dwellers Benefitted From NYSC's Health Initiative in 11 Years - DG

According to him, the programme has also assisted governments, organisations and other relevant health institutions in the provision of statistics and data on the distribution of prevailing ailments in rural areas

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says no fewer than four million Nigerians, mostly rural dwellers, have benefitted from its Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) since its inception in 2014.

The Director General of NYSC, Olakunle Nafiu, disclosed this while declaring open the 2025 First Quarter HIRD programme at Dutse-Alhaji community in Abuja on Monday.

Mr Nafiu, who was represented by NYSC's Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Ahmed Ikaka, said that the programme utilised corps members for sensitisation on the prevention of diseases and treatment of cases diagnosed.

According to him, the programme has also assisted governments, organisations and other relevant health institutions in the provision of statistics and data on the distribution of prevailing ailments in rural areas.

This, he said, was necessary for planning and projections as well as making referrals of highly specialised and complicated cases.

"This speaks to the fact that a healthy populace is crucial to achieving optimal productivity, which is essential to attaining socio-economic development in our nation," he said.

"Management regards this as an opportunity to contribute its quota in addressing Nigerian healthcare challenges by embarking on this laudable initiative from time to time."

He said this action has undoubtedly created a platform for millions of rural dwellers to access pre-medical services at their doorstep, thereby rescuing them from unpleasant health conditions," he stated.

The director-general, however, attributed the initiative's success to contributions from various stakeholders.

The Director, Community Development Service and Special Projects, Ahidjo Yahaya, noted that the programme deployed corps medical personnel comprising doctors, pharmacists, nurses, physiotherapists and medical laboratory scientists.

Mr Yahaya explained that the outreach, which would last for two days, would involve sensitisation on causes and prevention of ailments, diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of ailments.

In his remarks, the District Head, Abubakar Bako, said that that the community is very happy because NYSC deemed it fit to consider it for such initiative.

Mr Bako said that the presence of corps members in the community would serve as a motivation for the younger generation in the community to attain higher heights.

"Seeing the NYSC uniform in this community today will give them zeal about their career. So we are happy and we thank you so much for choosing this community," he said.

Other members of the community, who spoke at the occasion, also appreciated the gesture, pledging to adhere to the instructions that would be passed on by the medical personnel and improve on their hygiene and others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the initiative is aimed at improving healthcare access in rural areas by utilising corps members with medical backgrounds.

NAN also reports that the initiative focuses on disease prevention, first aid, monitoring health conditions and referring patients to appropriate care, when needed.

(NAN)