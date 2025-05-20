Nigeria: Kano Censorship Board Suspends Streaming, Airing of 22 Hausa Film Series

Kano — The Kano State Censorship Board has suspended the streaming or airing of 22 Hausa Film Series for violating the Board's guidelines, which require all films to be censored before public release.

The Executive Secretary of the Kano State Censorship Board, Abba El-Mustapha, gave the directive on Monday following a management meeting and due consultations.

In a statement by the Information Officer of the Board, Abdullahi Sani Sulaiman, the Executive Secretary emphasized that the law empowers the Board to censor all films intended for production, marketing, streaming, or broadcasting, and to regulate all related stakeholders both within and outside Kano State.

According to the statement, "In a strategic move to ensure strict adherence to regulations and uphold professionalism within the Kannywood industry, the Kano State Censorship Board has suspended 22 Hausa film series for violating the Board's guidelines, which require all films to be censored before public release.

"The affected film series include: Dakin Amarya, Mashahuri, Gidan Sarauta, Wasiyya, Tawakkaltu, Mijina, Wani Zamani, Labarina, Mallaka, Kudin Ruwa and Boka Ko Malam.

"Others include, Wayasan Gobe, Rana Dubu, Manyan Mata, Fatake, Gwarwashi, Jamilun Jiddan, Shahadar Nabila, Dadin Kowa, Tabarmar, Kishiyata and Rigar Aro.

"All producers or owners of the suspended films are hereby instructed to cease streaming or airing their content on television or the internet and to submit their productions to the Board for censorship approval within one week, starting from Monday, 19th May 2025 to 25th May, 2025, to avoid legal consequences.

"He also called on all TV stations and the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to support the Board's efforts to ensure compliance and to help advance the Kannywood industry in line with its development goals," the statement however reads.