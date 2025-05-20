Nigeria: Tinubu Can't Afford Renewed Crisis in Ogoni By Forcing Oil Production Resumption - MOSOP

Port Harcourt --The people of Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State, have been assured that President Bola Tinubu cannot afford to order a forceful resumption of oil production in the area as doing so could lead to unimaginable consequences.

President of Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People, MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, who gave the assurance said despite efforts by some private interests to forcefully resume oil production in Ogoni, he was confident that President Tinubu would not trigger an oil related crisis in Ogoni just to satisfy some private interests.

Nsuke, who spoke at the MOSOP secretariat in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, where he met with some critical stakeholders including kingdom coordinators of the movement, expressed hope that as the nation prepares for the 2027 elections, the Nigerian Government will not risk a crisis in Ogoni or any other parts of Niger Delta.

Nsuke said: "The recent move to force a restart of oil production in Ogoni is one of the most deceptive and fraudulent attempts by the oil industry in collaboration with some private interests to trample on our rights, ignore our legitimate concerns and demands for justice and expect that we will submit to intimidation.

"I know that a resistance against that action is irresistible. However, I believe that Mr President will not listen to them and yield to the temptation of igniting a crisis in Ogoni or Niger Delta at this time.

"A forceful resumption will come with reputational damage to the government and Mr President will not risk such image corrosion. It will be better for them to let the sleeping dog lie than hurt the reputation of the government."

He urged the Ogoni people to remain calm and disregard every provocation, noting that President Tinubu would not risk the consequences of a crisis in Niger Delta ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"I will call for civic education in Ogoni kingdoms and chapters and urge all Ogoni people to remain calm in the face of the brazen threats and provocations to resume oil production in the land without proper engagement. You have gone through a lot. We are doing our best to achieve a resolution and hope that the government will accept our offer for dialogue," he said.

According to Nsuke, the latest attempt to resume oil production in Ogoni without considering the position of MOSOP on the matter is absolutely an ambush on Mr President.

"If he falls to it, he will have to contend with a global image crisis and a strong resistance on the home front. If he rejects them and heeds to the advice of MOSOP, the Ogoni problem will be permanently resolved, he would have a boost to his reputation and a plus from the Niger Delta region and the international community," he added.