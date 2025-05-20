Africa: What the Bees Are Telling Africa #WorldBeeDay

guest column

Accra — Bees are speaking to us — not with sound, but through their presence, their absence, and their steady disappearance. Alongside butterflies, bats, beetles, some mammals, and birds, these tireless workers sustain the crops and wild plants that feed us, protect biodiversity, and keep our agrifood systems resilient. When they thrive, ecosystems flourish. When they falter, so could we.

Across the African continent, bees are doing more than making honey—they are sustaining livelihoods, nourishing biodiversity, and helping restore ecosystems. In the United Republic of Tanzania, nearly 35,000 hectares of Miombo woodland are being brought back to life through restoration efforts led by the Forest Services Agency, while beekeeping value chains are being strengthened to support sustainable and profitable livelihoods. In Rwanda, over 9,000 beekeepers—30 percent of them women and youth—have been trained through the project "Capacity Building to Increase the Quality and Quantity of Bee Products in Rwanda."

Meanwhile, in Ethiopia, sustainable beekeeping practices are supporting conflict-affected communities in the Kilbati Zone of the Afar Region through the "Restoring Honey Value Chain in Conflict-Affected Communities" project. These are not isolated interventions—they are part of a growing continental shift toward pollinator-friendly agrifood systems.

Pollinators enable the reproduction of 87 of the world’s 115 leading food crops, and nearly 90 percent of the world's wild flowering plants—about 308,000 species—depend on them. Their contributions go far beyond agriculture: they support the fabric of ecosystems, diets, and rural economies. Around 1.4 billion people depend on pollination for jobs and income, especially smallholder farmers across Africa. When bees vanish, food becomes scarcer, nutritional levels plummet, and local economies falter. Pollinator deficits are linked to reductions in the availability of nutrient-rich foods, which can heighten food insecurity and increase diet-related diseases, particularly in regions already vulnerable to malnutrition.

Land use changes, habitat loss, unsustainable farming practices, pests and diseases, and invasive species are all contributing to the decline of pollinators. The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) reported that around 40 percent of invertebrate pollinator species—especially bees and butterflies—are threatened with extinction. At the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), we are concerned about this trend.

As we work toward more climate-resilient agrifood systems, underpinned by cropping systems that produce more with less, pollinators are key allies. Diverse, pollinator-friendly farms are more adaptable to climate shocks and often yield better-quality crops with fewer external inputs. Without pollinators, we cannot build sustainable agrifood systems that feed Africa’s growing population.

FAO is not standing still. Under the auspices of the International Initiative for the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Pollinators and through a range of global, regional, and national projects, FAO is working with governments and communities to protect pollinators. The Global Action on Pollination Services platform offers a one-stop hub for beekeepers, educators, and policymakers, complete with glossaries, toolkits, and the latest science to inspire and inform.

Through the Forest and Farm Facility, FAO is also helping strengthen the capacities of local producers in Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, the United Republic of Tanzania, and Zambia, enabling them to adopt sustainable beekeeping and pollinator-friendly farming practices. These are more than projects—they are part of a global movement to make agricultural production systems a force for biodiversity protection.

Pollinator-friendly farming works. It strengthens ecosystems, supports smallholders, and helps communities withstand climate shocks. These practices are rooted in science and proven in the field—from savannah woodlands to forest edges—and they show us a practical, inclusive path toward a food system that lasts.

We all have a role to play. Plant pollinator-friendly flowers, especially native species. Avoid using harmful chemicals, particularly during flowering seasons when pollinators are most active. Support local beekeepers and buy honey from sustainable sources. Encourage schools and municipalities to create pollinator gardens and corridors, which provide safe and nourishing habitats for these essential creatures.

Though small in size, pollinators have an outsized impact. They are climate heroes, biodiversity champions, and silent architects of our agrifood systems. Protecting them goes beyond saving species; it is fundamental to securing our shared future.

This World Bee Day, let’s do more than celebrate. Let’s act. Let’s invest in pollinator-friendly solutions, support community-led innovation, and ensure that nature’s most essential workers can keep doing their jobs—one flower, one farm, one future at a time.

Yurdi Yasmi is the Director of FAO’s Plant Production and Protection Division. He previously served as FAO Deputy Regional Representative for Africa and FAO Representative in Ghana. In his current role, he leads global efforts to support Member Nations in transitioning to sustainable crop production systems.