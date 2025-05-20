Liberia: LRA Prepares to Launch Smart Revenue Collection System With N-Soft Platform

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has announced the installation of a new smart revenue monitoring system developed by global technology firm N-Soft. The Operator Revenue Auditing System (ORAS) platform--installed on May 15 and ready to go live--aims to significantly enhance revenue collection across high-revenue sectors without imposing additional taxes on Liberians. The platform, which will be officially launched in the coming weeks, promises to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of tax collection across critical sectors, particularly in the mobile money, telecommunications and gaming sectors.

LRA Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah, in a statement, emphasized that the collaboration with N-Soft is part of a broader strategy to improve transparency and efficiency in domestic revenue mobilization.

"This partnership is about working smart and fair. Through this new system, we can unlock revenue previously hidden, with real-time data from key sectors of the digital economy starting from telecommunications, mobile money, and gaming sectors. We will get new revenue stream without placing any burden on taxpayers-collect the true amount of taxes that consumers paid," said CG. Jallah.

He said the goal is to push revenue to and beyond the billion mark in the coming years to empower the government to invest in infrastructure and essential public services that will transform Liberia.

The ORAS provides the LRA with advanced tools to detect and capture previously unreported or underreported transactions--particularly in mobile money commission and fees, scratch card sales, top up activation, service consumption and gaming activities. It also supports robust data security standards and aligns with international best practices.

Mr. Kollie U. Zayzay, LRA's Assistant Commissioner for the Management Information Systems Division (MISD), said the system will provide real-time and automatic processing of transactional data and improve the accuracy of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reporting, mainly.

"With this platform, the LRA can now effectively trace and track transactions involving mobile money, top up, game results, and service consumption, and certify the data to uncover hidden revenue streams," said Mr. Zayzay. "This technology will help the LRA close tax gaps and enhance compliance, especially in sectors that have historically lacked the needed transparency due to the huge volume of data generated."

Zayzay stated that the LRA IT team has implemented robust security protocols to protect taxpayer confidentiality and ensure system integrity, aligning with global standards as demonstrated by N-Soft's quality management and information security certifications.

Unlike traditional revenue-enhancing strategies that involve raising taxes, the N-Soft solution focuses on capturing existing revenue more effectively in real time and automatically. ORAS being ETL-C based (Extract, Transform, Load-Certify) enables extracting, processing, and certifying vital data seamlessly in an accurate way. It ensures a fairer tax system by distributing the tax load across the actual revenue-generating activities of the economy.

N-Soft Chairman Roger Zini expressed the company's enthusiasm for the partnership:

"We are proud to partner with the Government of Liberia to strengthen national revenue performance. Liberia stands at the forefront of the fight for open and accountable governance. N-SOFT is committed to delivering the most advanced and reliable solutions to support the country's strategy for multi-sector transparency."

Zini added that, having successfully supported revenue growth in several African countries, he is confident this platform will bring substantial benefits to Liberia and serve as a key milestone in its digital transformation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In early February, the government of Liberia and N-Soft, a leading Revenue Mobilization Service Provider, signed an official contract to boost revenue collection for Liberia in the telecommunications, mobile money and gaming sectors.

The agreement which was signed by the LRA, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, and the National Investment Commission, represents milestone in advancing revenue transparency and accountability.

The ORAS platform will provide real-time oversight of previously unmonitored sectors, enabling more effective tax administration and contributing to Liberia's long-term economic development.

Partial view of government and N-Soft officials, after the signing ceremony at the National Investment Commission

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) is the government agency entrusted with the collection of taxes, customs duties, and other