Liberia: Leadership Crisis Grips Alcop As Power Struggle Erupts Between Chairman Dulleh and Businessman Fofana

Monrovia — The All Liberia Coalition Party (ALCOP), once seen as a symbol of political stability, is now embroiled in a deepening leadership crisis that threatens to fracture the party's structure and diminish its national relevance.

At the heart of the turmoil is a bitter power struggle between ALCOP Chairman Ansu V.S. Dulleh and influential businessman Musa Fofee Fofana--a dispute that has evolved from strategic disagreements into an open contest for party leadership.

Fofana, an emerging political force within ALCOP, is openly challenging Dulleh's authority and positioning himself to take over the chairmanship ahead of the crucial 2029 elections. What began as internal discord over the party's direction has spiraled into a full-blown battle that has unsettled the party base and raised fears of a looming split.

Chairman Dulleh, who also heads the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), initially attempted to manage the crisis by inviting Fofana to a joint public appearance--an effort meant to signal unity. However, the move backfired, instead amplifying Fofana's political visibility and emboldening his supporters.

Since then, Fofana's camp has gained significant traction, rallying grassroots operatives and mid-level party officials. The faction is now threatening a nationwide shutdown of party operations to pressure Dulleh into resigning.

Chapters in several counties, including Montserrado, Bong, Margibi, and Grand Bassa, have already reported disruptions in party activities, further illustrating the growing unrest.

In a bid to defuse tensions, ALCOP's National Executive Committee initiated emergency negotiations, offering to establish an ad hoc subcommittee led by Fofana to increase his influence within the party. But the proposal was flatly rejected by Fofana's faction, which insists that only Dulleh's resignation will restore trust in the party's leadership.

Supporters of Fofana accuse Dulleh of presiding over a period of stagnation, alleging that he has alienated key stakeholders, weakened grassroots engagement, and eroded the party's credibility. They argue that Fofana represents the new leadership needed to revitalize ALCOP ahead of the 2029 elections.

Meanwhile, Dulleh is facing mounting pressure to hold onto power while balancing his role in government. According to party insiders, he remains adamant about not stepping down, concerned that doing so would signal political vulnerability and diminish his national influence.

Some party elders have floated the idea of a transitional leadership arrangement to ease tensions and facilitate a peaceful resolution. However, no consensus has been reached.

The leadership battle has laid bare significant rifts within ALCOP's national structure. While some chapters are rallying behind Fofana's reformist agenda, others continue to support Dulleh, citing his experience and longstanding service.

As the crisis deepens, ALCOP faces a defining moment that could either reshape its future or unravel its legacy.