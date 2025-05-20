Cameroon: Indomitable Lions' World Cup Star Kundé Dies

Cape Town — Emmanuel Kundé , who was key when the 1990 Cameroon side became the first African team to reach the World Cup quarter-finals, died, the country’s football federation announced.

The 68-year-old played in his country's debut appearance at the 1982 World Cup in Spain, and was part of the victorious team when the Indomitable Lions beat Nigeria 3-1 for the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations title, and again in 1988, coming out on top against Nigeria 1-0.

Kundé took the penalty that decided the 1988 Cup of Nations final and also scored from the spot in the dramatic 3-2 loss to England in Naples in the last eight of the 1990 World Cup.

The President of the country's football federation Samuel Eto'o paid a condolence visit to the Kundé family. The former captain of the Indomitable Lions (127 selections, 2 times African champions, 02 World Cup appearances, winner of the Afro-Asian Cup and Ballon d'Or in Cameroon in 1985).

" Kundé is part of the golden generation that participated in the 1990 World Cup in Italy when Cameroon became the first African nation to reach the quarter-finals final of a soccer World Cup. FECAFOOT joins with the national football community to offer the family and loved ones its deepest condolences," a federation statement read.