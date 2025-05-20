In a week brimming with triumph for Liberian footballing exports, forward Mohammed Kamara etched his name in Romanian football history, leading CFR Cluj to a 3-2 victory over FC Hermannstadt to clinch the 2024-2025 Romanian Cup.

Simultaneously, midfielder Sheikh Sesay played a pivotal role in Gaborone United's dramatic 4-2 win over Jwaneng Galaxy on Saturday, securing the 2024-25 Botswana Premier League Championship for his club.

Mohammed Kamara, the 27-year-old Liberian international, demonstrated his goal scoring instincts in front of goal by scoring the crucial opening goal for CFR Cluj within the first quarter of the cup final.

His clinical finish, a testament to his attacking prowess, set the stage for Cluj's eventual victory, marking his second career trophy following his Kazakhstan Premier League title win with FC Astana in the 2021-22 season.

The Liberian forward Mohammed Kamara, however, expressed his joy after winning the Romanian Cup. The final match took place on May 14, 2025, in a thrilling encounter between CFR Cluj and FC Hermannstadt.

The current season has been particularly fruitful for the Liberian international. His contributions to CFR Cluj have been outstanding, registering a personal best of 12 goal involvements (11 goals and one assist) across 35 appearances in all competitions which surpasses his previous best record, highlighting his growing influence and effectiveness in front of goal.

Adding another layer of significance to his achievement, Mohammed Kamara has now become the first Liberian player in history to win the Romanian Cup. This landmark achievement, as noted by the Liberian Players Update, an online platform dedicated to promoting Liberian footballers abroad, underscores Kamara's impact on Romanian football and serves as an inspiration for aspiring Liberian talents.

Kamara also joins an exclusive list of Liberian players who have featured in Romania's top flight, becoming only the seventh to do so. Furthermore, he is the second Liberian to win a trophy with a Romanian top-tier club, following in the footsteps of Alex Nimely, who won the Romanian Liga I title with FC Viitorul Constanƫa in the 2016-17 season.

Kamara's journey to success in Romania has been a testament to his resilience and talent. After completing his college career in the United States, he embarked on his European adventure, initially joining Turkish League One club Menemenspor F.K. in 2020. His performances led to a move to Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor in 2021, where he gained valuable experience before transferring to Israeli club Hapoel Haifa in 2022. Following a successful spell in Israel, Kamara signed for CFR Cluj in 2024, a move that has now culminated in Romanian Cup glory.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Sesay, the dynamic 22-year-old midfielder, celebrated a hard-fought league title with Gaborone United in Botswana.

Sesay, who joined the club in September 2023, has become an integral part of their midfield, contributing both defensively and offensively.

His performance in the decisive 4-2 victory against Jwaneng Galaxy underscored his importance to the team's success.

Sheikh brought a fantastic energy and creativity to Gaborone United since joining from Liberia outfit Watanga FC.

The Liberian midfielder's work rate and technical ability was key to the club championship run, something the team has been incredibly proud of his contribution.

The victories for Kamara and Sesay resonate deeply within the Liberian footballing fraternity and among fans nationwide.

Their achievements on the international platforms serve as a powerful source of inspiration for young, aspiring footballers in Liberia, demonstrating that talent nurtured on Liberian soil can indeed flourish on the global stage.

Their success has underscored the growing presence and impact of Liberian athletes in diverse football leagues around the world.

Both players' dedication, skill and perseverance are not only bringing silverware to their respective clubs but also enhancing the reputation of Liberian football on the international map.

As Liberia continues to develop its football infrastructure and nurture young talent, the accomplishments of Mohammed Kamara and Sheikh Sesay serve as shining examples of what can be achieved through hard work and dedication.