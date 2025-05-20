Liberia Airport Authority Probes Alleged Theft of Passengers' Belongings At Ria

Monrovia — The Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) has launched an investigation into allegations made by Sabey Varpilah, a recent traveler through Roberts International Airport (RIA), who claims several personal items were stolen from his luggage following an encounter with customs officers.

Mr. Varpilah's detailed account, posted on social media, has sparked widespread public attention and concern. He described a troubling experience during his departure from Liberia on May 16 via Royal Air Maroc.

According to Varpilah, he was asked to repack his luggage due to excess weight and was required to pay extra baggage fees in cash, as airport ATMs were reportedly out of service. Later, he was summoned by airport personnel regarding food items in his luggage, which they claimed required proper certification.

During an interaction with customs officers, Varpilah alleges he was subtly pressured to offer a "compensation" due to the missing documentation. However, without the requested U.S. currency, he was eventually cleared to proceed to immigration.

Upon arrival in the United States, he discovered that nine parcels were missing from his checked boxes--some of which, he said, belonged to friends who had asked him to transport items on their behalf.

"The way this incident was handled leads me to believe the boxes were tampered with after I was escorted away," Varpilah wrote. "Had I been told I couldn't carry the items, I would have left them with my family. The fact that they were taken without explanation or notification is unacceptable."

In response, the Liberia Airport Authority issued a statement on Monday, May 19, expressing concern over the allegations and assuring the public of a full and transparent investigation.

"We take these allegations seriously," the LAA stated. "A review of CCTV footage during the relevant timeframe is already underway, and we are calling on Mr. Varpilah to assist with the investigation by providing further details."

The LAA reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward misconduct and promised that anyone found guilty of wrongdoing would be held accountable.

RIA, Liberia's primary international gateway, has faced repeated criticism over traveler experiences and service delivery. This latest incident has renewed calls for modernization, stricter regulatory enforcement, and the elimination of unofficial practices that leave passengers feeling vulnerable.

The LAA is encouraging all travelers and stakeholders to report similar incidents and has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, traveler protection, and operational integrity.