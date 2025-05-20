Nigeria: Coalition - Obi Remains With Labour Party - Obedient Movement

The Obidient Movement says Mr Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) standard bearer of the 2023 general election is still with the party and has not joined any coalition.

The Director, Strategic Communication and Media, Obidient Movement, Nana Kazaure, made this known in a statement signed on Monday in Abuja while reacting to speculations by some media reports.

According to Kazaure, Mr Peter Obi remains in the Labour party and if ever this changes, he will make that announcement himself.

He said that the movement had been inundated with calls from LP members regarding media publication that Obi had been offered the running mate position to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in a new coalition being formed ahead of 2027.

"Even as we know that the publication is imaginary to the author, we are tempted not to ignore it because of the possible far-reaching misconception it will have in the public space.

"While frank and cordial engagements with our partners and stakeholders towards a coalition continue amicably, the Obidient Movement would like to state emphatically that there is no truth or basis to the reports whatsoever.

"Without any risk of contradiction, we would like to reiterate that Mr Obi has maintained that his objective and his involvement in a coalition is to provide a united front against bad governance.

"To tackle issues of bad governance, corruption, hunger, poverty, poor healthcare, out of school children and the myriad of other problems daily afflicting the people of Nigeria."

Kazaure said that the movement wanted politics that was progressive, standing firmly with the people and serving the great people of Nigeria and not politics just for the sake of grabbing power.

The movement, therefore, advised against sensationalism and speculation.

"At this difficult time, all Nigerians and the Media, inclusive, should emphasise and contribute to building a better country."