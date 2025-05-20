Liberia: Bility's Son's Trial Resumes On Wednesday

The trial of Peach Bility, son of Nimba County District #7 Representative Musa Bility, is expected to commence on Wednesday, May 21, in Criminal Court 'C', at the Temple of Justice.

The decision was announced by Judge Joe S. Barkon during yesterday's proceedings, immediately after the prosecutors presented all of the evidence intended to be used against the defendant.

As a result, the trial will resume after being temporarily suspended for months.

The trial first raised controversy on November 15, 2024, when the prosecutors accused then Presiding Judge Blamo Dixon that, without their knowledge, the judge released Bility from the Monrovia Central Prison over a non-bailable offense.

Peach Bility, charged with a non-bailable drug related offense, was dramatically released by Criminal Court 'C' on November 15, 2024, six months following his arrest by the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) at Miami Beach.

Unfortunately, Bility was later rearrested after a barrage of criticism from the public over his release.

Peach was also in possession of a firearm, during his arrest, in March 2024. At his arrest, the officers seized from him 21.4 grams of Kush, 500 grams of marijuana, a single-barrel gun, an orange-colored firearm, and a black pistol with ammunition.

These are non-bailable offenses, under the Liberian Criminal justice system.

Unfortunately, on November 15, 2024, without the knowledge of the prosecution, Judge Blamo Dixon released Peach Bility.

Dixon's release order, copy of which is in the possession of the Daily Observer, reads: "You are hereby commanded to release the living body of Peach Bility charged with the above captioned offenses. And, for so doing, this shall constitute your legal and sufficient authority."

The situation also draws attention to complications arising from tensions that erupted between the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and the Judiciary, after news of Peach's release went viral on social media, radio and newspapers, with the Ministry being implicated by citizens of being bribed in the process.

Immediately, during a press statement, the Ministry confirmed Peach's release, denying its involvement with the decision.

"It is Criminal Court 'C' that ordered the release," the press release noted, displaying the court's release order.

The Ministry, however, dismissed allegations in news reports, public statements, and social media commentary that it had a hand in his release, labeling them as false and misleading.

"Defendant Peach Bility was released from the Monrovia Central Prison on November 15, 2024, upon the orders of His Honor A. Blamo Dixon, Resident Circuit Judge, Criminal Court 'C'. Attached is a copy of the release from Criminal Court 'C'," the Ministry added.

Besides, Rep. Bility himself denied any wrongdoing in his son's release.

"I don't know how he got released, and I don't know who released him, and for what reason," Bility repeatedly said, distancing himself from the decision of the court to release his son.