Africa: Ambassador Witherspoon Calls for Global Solidarity to Restore African Heritage At Unesco Africa Week 2025

Paris — Liberia's Special Envoy on Cultural and Heritage Diplomacy, Ambassador Lorenzo Llewellyn Witherspoon, has delivered a powerful keynote address at the opening of UNESCO Africa Week 2025, held at the organization's headquarters in Paris. Speaking under the theme, "Global Solidarity for the Restitution and Restoration of African Heritage through Education, Culture, and Sciences," Ambassador Witherspoon issued a clarion call for global action to reclaim Africa's legacy and dignity through science, culture, and education.

In an address that was both passionate and profound, Ambassador Witherspoon urged African nations and the international community to unite in reclaiming what was lost or stolen through centuries of colonization and exploitation.

"Let us journey together today, exploring the innovation of science, celebrating the vitality of culture, and embracing the transformative power of education," the Ambassador said to a packed audience of dignitaries, delegates, and development partners.

Restitution in Science and Innovation

Highlighting Africa's foundational role in global scientific advancement, Ambassador Witherspoon recounted the achievements of ancient African civilizations--such as Egypt's contributions to mathematics and medicine, the Dogon of Mali's astronomy, and the Nok civilization's metallurgy.

However, he lamented that the continent's historical prominence in science has been overshadowed by centuries of exploitation and a continued lack of investment.

"Restitution in the sciences is not just about reclaiming artifacts; it is about recovering a legacy of knowledge that has been systematically erased or appropriated," he said.

He urged nations and institutions to support African-led scientific research and promote equitable partnerships that reverse brain drain and enable innovation to flourish on the continent.

Education as a Cornerstone of Restoration

Turning to education, the Ambassador described it as the "cornerstone" of Africa's transformation. He called for an overhaul of inherited colonial curricula that still dominate many African school systems, advocating instead for models that promote critical thinking, creativity, and authentic African perspectives.

"If Africa is to advance, our schools must foster critical thinking... They must also introduce students to the continent's history of innovations. That form of knowledge is empowering; this is precisely why it was excluded from the colonial curriculum," he said.

The Cultural Imperative

In a vivid tribute to Africa's rich cultural legacy, Ambassador Witherspoon spoke of the continent's diverse and vibrant traditions--its music, textiles, oral histories, and social customs--describing culture as a "resilient force" that binds communities and anchors identity.

He condemned the continued possession of African artifacts in foreign museums, calling it a form of dispossession that undermines the continent's dignity and stifles cultural regeneration.

"Culture... demands restitution--not merely symbolic gestures but comprehensive actions that restore our cultural treasures, honor our ancestors, and revitalize our creative industries," he declared.

Bridging Africa and the Caribbean: A Shared Agenda

In a poignant segment, Ambassador Witherspoon reflected on his ancestral ties to the Caribbean and called attention to the CARICOM Plan for Reparative Justice, outlining three key areas: restoring historical memory, establishing culturally inclusive education, and bridging the disconnect caused by forced dislocation from Africa.

He emphasized the shared struggle of Africans and the African diaspora to reconnect with their heritage and regain cultural self-determination.

"The forced separation of Africans from their homelands has resulted in cultural and social alienation... An aspect of reparatory justice involves a program designed to restore dignity, with one approach being intensified efforts to reconstruct 'bridges of belonging,"' he said.

A Call to Action

Concluding with a compelling metaphor of the Chinese bamboo--which spends years growing unseen before bursting into rapid growth--Ambassador Witherspoon called for 2025 to be Africa's "fifth year," a year of transformation born from years of preparation and advocacy.

He recounted a personal encounter with a young Liberian archaeology student named Maya, who saw a Liberian ancestral mask not at home, but in a European museum. Her emotional question--"How do we connect with our ancestors when we must buy tickets to visit the only symbols and artifacts left behind to remember what they stood for?"--served as a moral anchor for the speech.

"Today, let us commit to inspiring Maya--and millions like her--to view their heritage not in a distant museum, but at home," he urged.

A Historic Moment

Ambassador Witherspoon's address was hailed as one of the defining moments of UNESCO Africa Week 2025. It laid out a bold, clear roadmap for how Africa and its diaspora can work with global partners to reclaim their intellectual, cultural, and scientific heritage--turning solidarity into action and legacy into empowerment.

As the global community gathered in Paris reflects on Africa's past and charts a course for its future, the Ambassador's message resounds: restitution is not just about returning what was taken--it is about restoring what was suppressed and building what was denied.