Liberia: Senate Report Paints Grim Picture of Crumbling Health System

Monrovia — A preliminary oversight report from the Liberian Senate's Joint Committee on Health has revealed disturbing conditions at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center (JFK), the country's largest referral hospital.

The findings point to widespread infrastructural and operational challenges, worsened by the cessation of foreign aid and strained national resources.

Senator Dabah Varpilah, Chair of the Senate Health Committee and a member of the Unity Party, presented the verbal report during a regular Senate session. According to her, a recent tour by committee members exposed that dozens of patients in the hospital's emergency ward were being treated while seated in plastic chairs. Some patients reportedly had intravenous drips or oxygen attached while awaiting beds--often for periods as long as three days.

The committee also found that JFK's surgical capacity is severely limited. Out of nine operating rooms, only three are currently functional. Hospital authorities estimate that equipping each of the remaining six rooms would cost approximately US$80,000.

This limitation means many patients in need of urgent surgical procedures are not being attended to in real time.

The hospital's power supply is also a major concern. JFK is currently operating with two generators--one rated at 550 kVA and the other at 350 kVA--insufficient to fully power its departments.

A 1,000-kVA generator is needed to support hospital operations effectively. In addition, the hospital lacks essential diagnostic tools such as CT scan and ultrasound machines, which are vital for emergency and maternal health services.

Senator Varpilah also highlighted the broader impact of the cancellation of funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) during the Trump administration. She said the cut has caused a "very deep shortfall" in health sector funding. While the Liberian government has increased its national health budget from about US$80 million to US$90 million, the rise is not adequate to cover growing demands and gaps created by the loss of external support.

Regulatory oversight in the sector has also suffered. The Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC), which is responsible for overseeing medical practices, is struggling to address allegations of malpractice due to a lack of budgetary support. The Council is currently unable to conduct regular inspections of health facilities across the country.

Additionally, the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA) lacks a properly equipped laboratory to inspect and certify medicines on the local market. Senator Varpilah warned that without a functioning facility to test medical products, the country risks an influx of counterfeit or substandard drugs that could endanger public health.

Senator Varpilah called on the government to immediately prioritize healthcare by providing adequate funding and ensuring timely disbursements to relevant agencies. She emphasized that the breakdown in donor support has had not only health but also broader socioeconomic consequences.

The committee's findings have sparked concern within the Senate, prompting calls for urgent reforms aimed at restoring efficiency, safety, and trust in the country's health delivery system. The Ministry of Health and JFK administrators have yet to issue a formal response to the report.

However, the administration of the JFK has indicated that it's requesting a copy of the committee's report before issuing any formal response.