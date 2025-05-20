Liberia Trade Office in Canada Concludes African CEO Forum With Promising Investment Prospects

Abidjan — The Liberia Trade and Investment Office in Canada has concluded its participation in the 2025 African CEO Forum, held from May 11 to 14 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. The four-day event brought together delegates from Canada, Liberia, and host country Ivory Coast, including several Ivorian government officials and prominent investors.

The forum took place against the backdrop of Canada's launch of its first Comprehensive Africa Strategic Plan in March 2025--an initiative that marks a significant milestone in strengthening economic and diplomatic ties between Canada and the African continent. The plan aligns with the African Union's Agenda 2063 and reflects Canada's commitment to Africa's economic transformation and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A key outcome of the forum was the signing of the Canada-Africa Partnership Agreement by Canadian Ambassador to Ivory Coast, Anderson Blanc. The agreement is expected to remain in effect through 2063, symbolizing a long-term commitment to deepening trade and investment cooperation between Canada and Africa.

Representing Liberia, Mr. Lansana M. Kromah, Officer for Trade and Commerce at the Liberia Trade and Investment Office in Canada, played a pivotal role at the forum. He held discussions with at least 20 company executives, urging them to consider investment opportunities in Liberia.

Mr. Kromah highlighted five critical sectors requiring urgent investment: Infrastructure, Energy, Agriculture, Mining, and Transportation. These sectors, he said, are central to the Liberian government's ARREST Agenda (Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism), which is aimed at accelerating national development.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Kromah emphasized Liberia's significant economic progress, citing a "zero-tolerance for corruption" policy as a catalyst for renewed investor confidence. He described Liberia's trade policy as non-discriminatory, assuring investors of a fair and welcoming business environment.

"Liberia has introduced a duty-free system on a range of goods to break down trade barriers and create a healthy, conducive environment for investment," he noted.

Mr. Kromah also pointed to marked improvements in the energy sector, which he said now provides a foundation for diversifying trade and reducing unemployment. Additionally, he underscored the government's commitment to accountability, referencing the empowerment of anti-graft institutions such as the General Auditing Commission (GAC) and the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) as evidence of efforts to safeguard investor interests.

"Agriculture, the mainstay of Liberia's economy, is the greenest sector," he declared. "What we need now is partnership--and we are confident that this forum will help pave the way."

According to Mr. Kromah, Liberia's Trade Office in Canada secured two major investment deals during the forum, which are expected to yield substantial benefits for the country. He also indicated that the government is exploring the tourism sector, stating:

"We have the necessary tools at our disposal to enhance its vibrancy."