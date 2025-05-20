Liberia: Liberty Party Reaffirms Commitment to Brumskine's Legacy At 20th Anniversary Celebration

Monrovia — The Liberty Party (LP) has reaffirmed its dedication to the democratic principles laid down by its founding father, the late Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, during celebrations marking the party's 20th anniversary over the weekend.

Held at the party's national headquarters in Monrovia, the event brought together partisans, supporters, and top party officials. Highlights included the unveiling of Brumskine's portrait and the dedication of a memorial hall in his honor.

LP Political Leader and Senate Pro Tempore, Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, described Brumskine as a mentor and a symbol of justice, vowing to uphold his ideals.

"We are grateful for the legacy he left behind, and we remain committed to upholding the values he instilled in this party -- good governance, justice, and opportunity for all," Karnga-Lawrence said.

Brumskine was known for his strong advocacy for the rule of law and the welfare of Liberians, particularly during the administrations of former Presidents Charles Taylor and Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

As part of the commemoration, the party also unveiled two new facilities, including he Eugene Fallah Kpaka Conference Room and the Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence Secretariat Office, recognizing influential figures in the party's history.

Another major feature of the celebration was the launch of the NKL Youth Dialogue Platform, aimed at enhancing political education and youth leadership development within the party and beyond.

A Women's Queen Contest, themed by birth month, was also held to promote female political participation and strengthen intra-party unity.

Founding members of the party were honored for their service, while a membership booth was set up to register new members and reengage current ones.

LP Chairperson Representative Rugie Berry, along with other senior officials including Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, echoed their support for preserving Brumskine's legacy and building a more inclusive political future.

The week-long celebration will continue with town hall meetings, media engagements, and a legacy symposium, all reinforcing the party's enduring commitment to its founding democratic ideals.