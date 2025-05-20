Liberia Participates in Obangame Express 2025, Reaffirming Commitment to Maritime Security

Monrovia — The Liberia Coast Guard has joined more than 30 African nations in Exercise Obangame Express 2025, a two-week multinational maritime training operation aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and reinforcing a collective commitment to maritime security across the Gulf of Guinea and the Atlantic Ocean.

According to a US Embassy release, the exercise featured over 30 naval vessels and multiple aircraft, conducting coordinated drills in piracy interdiction, illegal fishing enforcement, oil platform protection, and maritime search and rescue. This year's iteration placed a strong emphasis on regional coordination, operational readiness, and the expansion of maritime domain awareness.

As part of the exercise, the Ghana Navy hosted one of 21 Maritime Operations Centers (MOCs), providing hands-on training to Liberia Coast Guard personnel. In Liberian waters, Coast Guard units operated alongside ships from the Italian and Côte d'Ivoire Navies, under the observation and guidance of experts from the United States Navy.

Now in its 14th year, Obangame Express is the largest multinational maritime exercise in West and Central Africa. It is organized by the U.S. Sixth Fleet and supported by U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM). The name "Obangame" is derived from the Fang language, meaning "togetherness," and reflects the core objective of the exercise: unity and collaboration in enhancing maritime security across the region.

Liberia's continued participation in Obangame Express demonstrates its growing capabilities and steadfast commitment to regional peace, stability, and the protection of critical maritime resources.