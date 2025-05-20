Africa: Health Minister Chairs WHO Session That Nominates Tanzanian Professor As Next Africa Regional Director

20 May 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J.H. Webster Clayeh

Geneva — The Minister of Health, Dr. Louise Mapleh Kpoto, on Saturday chaired a pivotal session of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland, where Tanzanian cardiologist Prof. Mohammed Yakub Janabi was officially nominated as the next WHO Regional Director for Africa.

The meeting, held on May 18, saw Prof. Janabi secure overwhelming support from member states of the African region. Dr. Kpoto, presiding over the session, announced the nomination to applause from delegates and congratulated the nominee on behalf of the committee.

"Let me congratulate you, Prof. Mohammed Yakub Janabi, on your nomination," Dr. Kpoto stated. "Your vision reflects our collective aspirations for a healthier, stronger Africa."

Reading the resolution of the Regional Committee, Dr. Kpoto formally declared, "The Regional Committee, considering Article 52 of the Constitution, and in accordance with Rule 52 of its Rules of Procedure, nominates Prof. Mohammed Yakub Janabi as Regional Director for the African Region."

Her leadership throughout the session was widely praised by international delegates, who commended the transparency, professionalism, and diplomacy with which the process was conducted. Dr. Kpoto's role highlights Liberia's increasing visibility and influence in global and regional health diplomacy.

Prof. Janabi, a prominent figure in Tanzania's health sector and Executive Director of Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute, responded with a message of unity and reform. Outlining a seven-pillar agenda, he emphasized key areas including universal health coverage, digital innovation, maternal and child health, sustainable health financing, and building strong strategic partnerships.

His vision resonated with many countries seeking to address persistent health challenges across the continent.

The announcement was met with enthusiastic celebration, particularly from the Tanzanian delegation, whose members briefly halted the session with jubilant applause.

Prof. Janabi's nomination will now be forwarded to the WHO Executive Board for final confirmation. Upon approval, he will assume office for a five-year-and-eight-month term as the WHO Regional Director for Africa.

Dr. Kpoto's role in the process reaffirms Liberia's commitment to active engagement in international health governance and underscores her standing as one of the region's respected voices in public health leadership.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.