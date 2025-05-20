Egypt/Nigeria: Flying Eagles Beat Egypt in Shootouts to Win Fifth Bronze

19 May 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Flying Eagles yesterday won a fifth third-place at the U20 AFCON, when they beat hosts Egypt 4-1 on penalties after scores stood at 1-1 at full time.

Two years ago the Junior Eagles trounced Tunisia 4-0 to also record a podium finish.

Egypt shot ahead after just three minutes through Omar Hassan after they sprung the offside trap of the Flying Eagles.

Nigeria dominated the first half, created the better chances, but failed to put them away.

They were duly rewarded immediately at the restart, when Bidemi Amole fired home after he was set up by another substitute Divine Oliseh.

Striker Precious Benjamin was denied by a point-blank save by the Egypt goalkeeper on 67 minutes, before Oliseh missed soon after in front of an empty goal.

Nigeria survived a major scare in stoppage time during which Egypt hit the post twice in a rare attack as they had been pegged back in their own half of the pitch.

In the ensuing penalty shootout, Nigeria converted all four kicks through Emmanuel Chukwu, Israel Ayuma, Kparobo Arierhi and Tahir Maigana.

Substitute goalkeeper Rufai Abubakar saved two of the kicks by Egypt.

