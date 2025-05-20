Nigeria: Harnessing Nigeria's Blue Economy Through Strategic Maritime Transformation

Undoubtedly, the International Maritime Institute of Nigeria, IMION, is emerging as a key force in the strategic push to unlock Nigeria's vast Blue Economy potential.

Since its inauguration in June 2024, the institute has positioned itself at the forefront of maritime research, policy advocacy, and inter-agency collaboration. With initiatives such as executive training programmes and the forthcoming course on sustainability of the Blue Economy, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that IMION is deepening national capacity to manage ocean resources, boost maritime security, and drive sustainable economic growth from Nigeria's coastal and marine assets

When the International Maritime Institute of Nigeria (IMION) was inaugurated on 1 June 2024 by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, with the support of Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Navy, it was more than just the launch of an institution. It was the beginning of a strategic mission to reframe Nigeria's maritime narrative within the African continent and globally.

Established as a think tank and a confluence for international maritime discourse, IMION aims to be the nerve centre for maritime strategy, innovation, and collaboration. The institute is tasked with addressing the complex interplays of ocean governance, maritime security, hydrography, climate change, and the emerging frontiers of the Blue Economy.

Push for Maritime Security and Trade

Since its inauguration, IMION has moved quickly to actualise its mandate. Most recently, the institute concluded a two-day Executive Course on Maritime Security and Global Trade--an intensive knowledge-sharing and capacity-building programme held recently at the IMION Auditorium, NNS QUORRA, Apapa, Lagos.

It brought together key actors from across the country's maritime landscape: the Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), alongside representatives from the private sector and academic institutions.

Inter-agency Synergy as a Strategic Priority

At the opening ceremony, the Executive Director of Administration, Commodore Isa Abubakar Ahmed, said "Unlocking the Blue Economy's full potentials requires a strategic, sustainable approach built on research, collaboration, and public-private partnerships", just as he underscored the need for unified maritime governance and open dialogue among stakeholders, encouraging participants to collaborate, share insights, and develop actionable solutions.

Echoing this, Rear Admiral Thaddeus Udofia (Rtd), Director General of IMION, in his keynote address, identified the Gulf of Guinea's strategic importance to global trade and maritime security, adding that "the threats we face--piracy, smuggling, and geopolitical tensions--are transboundary and demand a concerted response".

The Blue Economy as Nigeria's Next Growth Frontier

At the heart of IMION's advocacy is the Blue Economy--a term that encapsulates all economic activities related to the oceans and seas. Nigeria, with its extensive Atlantic coastline and location within the Gulf of Guinea, holds vast untapped potential in marine resources, fisheries, shipping, tourism, and offshore energy.

Rear Admiral Udofia highlighted the significance of the Federal Government's establishment of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, a policy milestone reflecting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's sustainable development agenda. "With over 70 per cent of the Earth covered by water and over 80 per cent of global trade moved by sea, securing and leveraging our maritime assets is no longer optional--it is imperative," he stressed.

Thus, the Executive Course explored critical themes such as maritime security threats, their impact on logistics, regulatory frameworks, and emerging technologies. Participants examined case studies and explored practical policy solutions aimed at strengthening Nigeria's maritime governance and trade competitiveness.

The course also provided a platform for holistic learning including understanding maritime security and its significance to global trade; Identifying and assessing critical threats, including piracy, terrorism, and smuggling; Exploring international maritime regulations and security technologies; and Formulating actionable policies and strategies.

In his lecture, Prof. Freedom Onuoha, who spoke on Maritime Threats dissected the nature, impact, and responses to maritime security threats. "Increasingly, the maritime domain has become a theatre of evolving insecurity. These threats disrupt trade, erode state authority, and compound regional instability. Despite commendable interventions, more needs to be done," he said.

Participants included senior naval officers such as Rear Admiral Daniel Atakpa, Director of Operations at Naval Headquarters; Rear Admiral Bolaji Orederu; and Navy Captain Andrew Zidon, Commanding Officer of NNS Kada, amongst others, who commended IMION for introducing advanced tools such as artificial intelligence and robotics in maritime defence.

Also in attendance was Mrs. Mfon Usoro, IMION consultant and Managing Partner of Paul Usoro & Co., who called for a national integrated maritime security strategy. "Nigeria has the assets to combat maritime crime," she said, "but we need a coordinated framework under a single authority to avoid duplication and waste of resources."

Private sector representatives, including Mr. Victor Enebeli of Emsee Shipping Line Limited, urged for deeper investment in maritime infrastructure and intelligence. "There's too much fragmentation," he said. "We need synergy and strategic alignment to move from maritime blindness to maritime foresight."

The Road Ahead

At the closing session, Rear Admiral Udofia reiterated the need for continued collaboration and capacity building. He expressed appreciation to the Chief of Naval Staff for his vision and unwavering support, and lauded the contributions of stakeholders and facilitators.

"This course has shown that alone, we can do so little, but together we can do so much," he declared. "The knowledge gained here must now be translated into concrete actions. The threats to our maritime space are real, but so too are the opportunities."

Participants agreed on a set of recommendations including the creation of a unified maritime security coordination framework under the Ministry of Defence; the harmonisation of training and operational standards across agencies; the promotion of public-private partnerships in technology adoption; and the institutionalisation of regular executive training programmes under IMION.

IMION to Host Executive Course on Sustainability for the Blue Economy

Again, to lend weight to its drive to champion the Blue Economy, IMION is set to hold an executive course on 'Sustainability for the Blue Economy' in Lagos on May 22 and 23, 2025. The programme targets government and private sector leaders, particularly C-suite executives involved in policy development and implementation.

According Rear Admiral Udofia (rtd), designed to deepen understanding of maritime security and sustainability, the course covers global and regional sustainability frameworks, marine resource management, coastal community resilience, and includes practical syndicate sessions.

As times and season happen to the global maritime space, Nigeria has proven that she is committed to ocean sustainability and that the Blue Economy is not just a concept; rather vessel of national prosperity, just as IMION's contributions have become pivotal in Nigeria's maritime strategy.