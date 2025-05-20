Nigeria: Labour Party House Member, Others Join APC in Enugu

19 May 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Gideon Arinze

Enugu — The member representing Udi/Ezeagu federal constituency at the House of Representatives on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), Sunday Umeha, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) Enugu State.

Other members of the LP in Igboeze South Local Government Area, Including business man, Joshua Ogbonna also joined the APC.

Announcing his defection during a mini-rally at Ibagwa-Aka, in Igboeze South Local Government Area, yesterday, Umeha said that the decision to join the ruling party was "because of the need to connect to the centre and bring his people closer as according to him, there are a lot of advantages in plugging to the center."

Umeha stated that the APC has served the interest of Igbos at the federal level through the execution of infrastructure projects like the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway and the 2nd Nigeria Bridge.

"Joining the party presents an opportunity to connect and tap into the abundance of resources at the centre for the good of our people,"he said, adding that another rally that would officially usher him into APC would still come up in his local government area, Ezeagu.

Receiving the defectors, the Enugu State Chairman of APC, Ugochukwu Agballah described it as unprecedented in the history of decampment in Enugu state and a clear sign that the party was ready for the 2027 elections in Enugu state.

"We are ready and committed to taking over power in Enugu State in 2027. We have all it takes and will ensure that democracy prevails," he said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.