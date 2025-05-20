Nigeria: Huriwa Demands Transparency in Federal Government's Conditional Cash Transfer Claims

Abuja — The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has raised concerns over the federal government's recent claim that 2.3 million households have benefited from the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) program, demanding full disclosure of the distribution process and beneficiaries' data.

During a press briefing at the headquarters of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Director General Abisoye Coker-Odusote announced the revalidation of 2.3 million individuals under the National Social Safety Nets project, noting that disbursements would soon begin.

She emphasized the necessity of accurate identity verification to ensure targeted support and prevent payments to deceased individuals.

However, HURIWA in a statement by the national coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, expressed deep skepticism, pointing to the absence of publicly accessible data and a lack of transparency in the program's implementation.

The association disclosed that it had conducted an independent opinion poll across Nigeria involving over 50,000 respondents--none of whom had received or knew anyone who had benefited from the cash transfers.

"The government's assertion of disbursing funds to 2.3 million households is unconvincing without verifiable evidence," HURIWA stated. "We demand the immediate publication of the distribution framework and a comprehensive list of beneficiaries in national newspapers to enable public scrutiny."

The association also criticized the government's management of the CCT initiative, describing the cash transfers as "audio cash" that allegedly end up enriching political affiliates rather than reaching vulnerable citizens.

HURIWA urged the government to end these opaque practices and instead prioritize transparency and accountability in handling public welfare funds.

Referencing recent reports from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), HURIWA noted that poverty levels in Nigeria have continued to worsen.

According to the World Bank's Nigeria Poverty and Equity Brief (October 2024), approximately 47% of Nigerians are projected to live in poverty in 2024, with 45 million people falling into poverty since 2018/19.

Similarly, the IMF's 2024 Article IV Consultation report highlighted a rise in poverty and growing food insecurity.

"It is paradoxical that the government claims to be fighting poverty through cash disbursements, while credible international organizations report an escalating poverty crisis," HURIWA remarked.

"This contradiction raises valid questions about the effectiveness and integrity of the CCT program."

The group called on the federal government to provide a detailed breakdown of the CCT initiative, including selection criteria, the disbursement process, and safeguards to prevent diversion of funds. It further recommended independent audits to verify that resources are reaching the intended beneficiaries.

"Transparency and accountability must be the cornerstone of all public welfare programs," HURIWA stressed. "The government must demonstrate its commitment to these principles by making all relevant information about the CCT program publicly available."

HURIWA reiterated its demand for the publication of the list of CCT beneficiaries and the distribution model in widely circulated national dailies.

The association also urged civil society groups, the media, and the public to hold the government accountable to ensure social welfare programs truly benefit Nigeria's most vulnerable citizens.