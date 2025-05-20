Nigeria: CAS - NAF Has Evolved Into Global Force

Abuja — The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, weekend, said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said has grown and developed into a significant global force in its over six decades of existence.

Speaking at the NAF Day 2025 Inter-denominational Church Service to commemorate NAF's 61st anniversary at Headquarters Nigerian Air Force Protestant Cathedral, NAF Base Asokoro, Abuja, Abubakar, reiterated that the NAF has evolved into a global force in terms of air power capabilities.

Represented at the Inter-denominational Church Service by the Chief of Policy and Plans (NAF), Air Vice Marshal Harry Etukudo, the CAS praised the Service's contribution to guaranteeing peace and security, as well as defending democracy in the West African sub-region.

"Over the years, the Service has evolved, and its order of battle and capabilities have also improved tremendously. Now, with the challenges the country is facing, the NAF has continued to use air power to suppress and deny terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements the freedom of action.

"The achievements of the Service across all theatres of operation would not have been possible without successive good leadership in the NAF."

Abubakar also applauded the veterans who gave their all in the defence of Nigeria's unity and territorial integrity.

In his homily during the church service, the Director of Chaplaincy Services (Roman Catholic), NAF Headquarters, Group Captain Cyril Akuh, called for oversight of churches, as some ministers of the gospel were misinterpreting and misleading many away from salvation.

He said though the Nigerian Air Force has made tremendous progress since its establishment in 1964, it is still not where it ought to be.

"When the Nigerian Air Force was established by an Act of Parliament in 1964, it was charged with the statutory role of protecting the country's territorial integrity through the air. You will agree with me that the Nigerian Air Force has performed creditably well in discharging this constitutional role as a fighting force.

"The testament to this is the obvious role that the Nigerian Air Force has played in providing aerial surveillance and air power support to surface forces in the fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of crime and criminality that have besieged our country for over a decade," he said.

Reiterating the dominance of the Nigerian Air Force in Africa, the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said, "If you look across sub-Saharan Africa, how many Air Forces are contending with the kind of internal security threats that Nigeria is currently confronted with?

"Nigeria is battling one of the biggest security threats in Africa, and we have been able to contend with it. The Nigerian Air Force stands out as a formidable and resilient Air Force, not just in Africa but in the world."