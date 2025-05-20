Nigeria: TCN Seeks End to Power Assets Vandalism, Wants Communities' Buy-in

Abuja — The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) at the weekend decried the incessant attacks on its power assets nationwide, appealing to host communities to support the fight against the sabotage of power transmission towers.

Nigeria's national power grid has been increasingly compromised by a surge in vandalism targeting the TCN infrastructure. For instance, it is believed that between January 9 and 14, 2025, over 18 transmission towers were vandalised across Rivers, Abia, and Kano states, with components stolen.

The financial toll is substantial; the federal government spent a substantial amount in 2024 to repair about 128 vandalised towers.

TCN's General Manager for Port Harcourt Region, Mr Akpa Anyaegbunam, who made the appeal during a sensitisation programme for youths from Ahoada East and Ahoada West areas in Igbu Ehuda, Rivers, emphasised that the vandalism of power infrastructure presented a significant setback not only to the affected communities but also to Nigeria's overall socio-economic development.

According to him, beyond the substantial financial costs incurred in repairing damaged infrastructure, such acts resulted in prolonged power outages, thereby disrupting economic and domestic activities for consumers.

"This is why we engaged the youths of Ahoada East and Ahoada West in Rivers State to encourage them to join the fight against vandalism of power installations in their communities," he explained.

Anyaegbunam stressed the need for young people to actively participate in safeguarding transmission infrastructures, citing a recent incident of sabotage that led to a blackout in Bayelsa. Hundreds of youths from 19 communities in Ahoada East and Ahoada West participated in the one-day sensitisation programme.

Besides, he said the ongoing sensitisation campaign, which covers several communities in TCN's Port Harcourt region, was aimed at raising awareness and fostering local participation in the protection of national assets.

The top TCN official revealed that in July 2024, 20 transmission towers were vandalised along the Ahoada-Yenagoa power line, plunging the entire Bayelsa into an avoidable four-month blackout.

"The question we continue to ask is, who are the individuals vandalising these transmission towers? We are not suggesting that the youths themselves are directly involved, but no stranger can enter a community and damage infrastructure without the support or complicity of someone from that community.

"We understand that the economic situation is difficult, but that should not justify destroying facilities designed to improve our quality of life," Anyaegbunam advised.

He urged the youths to see power infrastructure as a shared asset, stressing that its protection must be a collective responsibility.

"Communities cannot experience meaningful development without access to electricity. Power is essential to our daily lives," he added.

Speaking at the event, a youth leader from one of the communities, Mr Isaiah Sunday, affirmed the readiness of local youths to partner with the government to prevent further attacks on power installations, advocating for the formation of surveillance teams within host communities to safeguard transmission facilities.

"We understand that the federal government has provided this infrastructure to improve lives and economic wellbeing. The establishment of surveillance teams will ensure both community leaders and youths are actively involved in protecting these power assets from vandals," he said.