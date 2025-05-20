Nigeria: Access Holdings Shareholders Approve N125.29bn Dividend Payout

The shareholders of Access Holdings Plc, have approved the management payment of N125.29 billion as dividend for the 2024 financial year, representing a 67 per cent increase from the N74.6 billion that was paid in 2023.

Speaking at the financial institution's 3rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos, the Chairman, Progressive Shareholders Association, Mr Boniface Okezie commended the financial result of the company, describing it as an exceptional performance.

He, however, urged the company to look into reducing costs, with a specific focus on the money paid to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

The chairperson of the Highly Favoured Shareholders Association, Mrs Adetutu Shiyanbola, appreciated the Chairman and the entire board members of the company for presenting an outstanding financial report.

She also commended the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, which focused on social welfare, community development, education, and health.

The Group Chairman, Access Holdings, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede noted that the 2024 financial year performance collectively reinforce that Holdings is not only a well-capitalised financial group but also one that is structurally positioned to scale sustainably, adapt to policy dynamics, and continue delivering long-term value to shareholders

He said, "Considering our strong earnings performance and continued growth, the Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend per share of N2.05 for the year 2024. This brings the total dividend for 2024 to N2.50 per share. With this, the dividend payout for the year amounts to N125.29 billion."

According to him, the financial performance of Access Holdings in 2024 underscores the underlying strength of our balance sheet and the resilience of our Group.

"Central to this success was our landmark capital raising programme, through which we raised N351 billion through a rights issue.This strategic initiative made Access Bank the first Nigerian bank to meet the new N500 billion minimum capital requirement set by the Central Bank of Nigeria well ahead of the 2026 deadline," he added.

Aig-Imoukhuede said that the rights issue significantly strengthened the company's capital base, increasing its shareholders' funds to N4.76 trillion.

Also speaking, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, Access Holdings, Mrs Bolaji Agbede appreciated every shareholder who contributed significantly to the rights issue of N351 billion.

Agbede assured shareholders of plans to deliver the proposed N1.00 interim dividend in the course of the year.

She said, "We will look into delivering a N1 interim dividend in the course of the year, and we are counting on you to sell the Access brand to generate the revenue needed. We will also continue to do a lot on sustainability. I also want to clarify that our contributions are not solely in the South-West; over 15,000 people have been impacted in the North."

On his part, the Managing Director/CEO, Access Bank Plc, Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna said the 2024 performance reflects the strength of its business model, the resilience of its operations and unwavering focus on long-term value creation for shareholders.