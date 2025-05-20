West Africa: Liberia Showcases Investment Opportunities At Landmark Accra Conference

Accra, Ghana — Liberia has successfully hosted its first-ever investment conference in Accra, Ghana. The two-day event, held May 15-16, 2025, brought together a diverse group of investors, government officials, entrepreneurs and development partners.

Under the theme "Unlocking Liberia's Investment Potential for Sustainable Economic Growth," the conference aimed to position Liberia as a premier destination for both regional and international investment.

In her keynote address, Liberia's foreign minister, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, reaffirmed the government's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for business. She emphasized the country's ongoing strategic reforms and rich natural resources.

"Liberia is open for business and committed to fostering a business-friendly environment that encourages investment across various sectors," Nyanti said.

She outlined the government's ARREST agenda, which focuses on agriculture, roads and infrastructure, rule of law, education, sanitation and health, and tourism.

Nyanti stressed that in developed nations, economic diplomacy revolves around promoting their companies and products in global markets. She urged African leaders to adopt a similar approach by using economic diplomacy to attract investment, promote trade and create an enabling environment for business growth.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has embraced this responsibility," she said. "Our ambassadors and embassies will serve as platforms for government ministries, agencies and commissions to engage directly with investors."

She also revealed that the Accra conference was the second in a series of international investment forums. The first was held in China last year, and a third is planned for Belgium, targeting European investors and companies.

Nyanti identified agriculture as a key sector for investment, citing Liberia's vast arable land and favorable climate for crops such as rice, cocoa, oil palm and cassava, as well as for fisheries. She emphasized that agriculture is critical for food security and rural development and remains one of the country's largest employment sectors.

Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who also spoke at the event, called for stronger trade and investment collaboration between Liberia and Ghana. She emphasized the importance of leveraging the longstanding bilateral relationship between the two countries to boost economic development and mutual prosperity.

"Our countries must explore mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities," Sirleaf said, adding that the African Continental Free Trade Area should serve as a key mechanism for achieving this objective.

"We need to build on the legacy of Kwame Nkrumah. Our current leaders, whom we know and respect, have the opportunity to make this vision a reality," she said.

Sirleaf also urged member states of the Economic Community of West African States to strengthen border controls to ensure safer and more efficient trade.

"No country should be left behind. Our borders are too porous, and our interdependence in areas such as technology and finance requires that we invest in one another," she said.

Liberia's ambassador to Ghana, Musu Jatu Rhule, also addressed the gathering. She called on international organizations to invest in Liberia, citing the country's political and economic stability as key advantages.

She encouraged investors to take advantage of the favorable conditions, noting that the government is particularly open to private-sector partnerships.

"Liberia offers a favorable economic environment for investors, with abundant natural resources including gold and diamonds," she said.

Rhule also pointed to significant progress in infrastructure development, digital transformation, energy, agriculture and value-added manufacturing. She emphasized Liberia's openness to Ghanaian businesses seeking to expand, noting that several Ghanaian banks and entrepreneurs are already successfully operating in Liberia.

"That's why we are hosting this conference in Ghana -- to showcase the opportunities and build bridges with Ghanaian businesses," she said, adding that those already operating in Liberia are acting as ambassadors of success.

Paul Hinneh, a tax expert from the Liberia Revenue Authority, discussed Liberia's investor-friendly tax policies. He said the country offers reduced tax rates and long-term contractual guarantees to protect investments.

"Our tax laws provide special incentives, including long-term agreements that remain binding for up to 10 years -- regardless of political or legal changes," Hinneh said. "Your investment is protected."

Organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Liberian Embassy in Ghana, the conference highlighted investment opportunities in key sectors, including agriculture, energy, tourism, telecommunications and infrastructure.

The decision to host the event in Accra underscored the strategic importance of Ghana-Liberia relations. By choosing a regional financial hub, Liberia aimed to attract Ghanaian investors and deepen bilateral economic cooperation.

The conference featured high-level panel discussions, sector-specific presentations and the Liberia-Ghana Trade & Culture Expo, offering a platform for direct engagement between stakeholders.