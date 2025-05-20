Liberia: Mo Kamara Wins Romanian Cup, Secures Second Major European Trophy

19 May 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Edwin Dolo

Liberian striker Mohammed Kamara was on the scoresheet as CFR Cluj defeated FC Hermannstadt 3-2 in a thrilling encounter to win the Romanian Cup.

Kamara opened the scoring with a clinical finish inside the first 15 minutes as CFR Cluj emerged victorious in the tightly contested match.

The victory marked the former FC Fassell forward's second major career trophy, after winning the Kazakhstan Premier League with FC Astana in the 2021-22 season.

This season has been Kamara's best so far. He recorded 12 goal contributions--11 goals and one assist--in 35 appearances, the most in a single season in his professional career. He surpassed his previous best of 11 combined goals and assists during the 2020-21 campaign.

With this achievement, Kamara has etched his name in history as the seventh Liberian to feature in Romania's top flight--and notably, the first Liberian ever to win the Romanian Cup, according to The Liberian Players Update, an online platform focused on promoting Liberian footballers abroad.

He also becomes just the second Liberian to win a trophy with a Romanian top-tier club, following Alex Nimely, who lifted the Romanian Liga I title with FC Viitorul Constanƫa in the 2016-17 season.

Former Liberia internationals Patrick Gerhardt, Ben Teekloh, Dulee Johnson, Moussa Sanoh, Terrance Tisdell and Alex Nimely all had spells in Romania.

After completing college in the United States, Kamara signed for LA Galaxy II but soon moved to Europe, joining Turkish League One club Menemenspor F.K. in 2020.

At the end of that season, he penned a deal with Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor in 2021, where he made 45 appearances and scored five goals.

In 2022, he joined Israeli club Hapoel Haifa, scoring 11 goals in 52 appearances before signing for CFR Cluj in 2024.

