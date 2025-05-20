On Friday, May 16, at the Sierra Leonean Embassy in Monrovia, the nominees for the 4th Annual Journey Home Film Festival and Liberia Film Awards were unveiled, marking a significant moment for three motion pictures -- "Fantasy", "The Good Husband", and "The Turn Coat."

Following recognition of the contributions from key figures in Liberia's film sector, Lisa White, the program organizer, announced a collaborative film production between Liberia and Sierra Leone. The event was attended by notable guests such as Lusine Kallon, Sierra Leone's Deputy Ambassador to Liberia; Charles Boimah Blake, head of the Diaspora Office at Liberia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs; John Ballout, former statesman and board chair of the Liberia Movie Union; and Dr. Clarice Ford Kulah, Executive Director of the Journey Home Film Festival.

She revealed the nominees competing for the industry's highest honors, setting the stage for the coming weeks leading to the prestigious Liberia Film Awards ceremony on June 21.

Leading the nominations with twelve was "Ansu Sirleaf KKL Mansu Studio," with its films "The Good Husband" and "The Turn Coat" by Nicholas Po, prominently featured.

Despite the passage of time, cinematographer and Manager of KKL Mansu Studio Ansu Sirleaf has enjoyed acclaim through the film "The Good Husband." The movie includes elements such as Ertamar Thompson's poignant love story about a struggling husband who prays for divine intervention to transform their life from hardship to prosperity. The film powerfully depicts familial struggles and hopeful perseverance, sharing insights into his storytelling approach and noting the complexities portrayed in Liberian relationships woven throughout the narrative.

"I make shows and look out for all details, paying attention to things that matter a lot, especially when it comes to sound, picture, and the diction of the actors," says Ansu Sirleaf, director of "The Good Husband."

"The Turn Coat," directed by Nicholas Po and starring Samantha Kwaizah, Emmanuel Kolubbah, and Richard Henries III, tells the story of a dedicated Liberian businessman who falls victim to betrayal and murder at the hands of his avaricious lawyer, who also schemes against the businessman's daughter.

"My storylines are unique because I always try to maintain an international standard. Looking at my storylines: good English, good plots, good scriptwriting, and good directing. I'm pushing to get my craft on bigger platforms," Nicholas Po, director of "The Turn Coat," explains the unique structure of his film.

Newcomers dominated the acting categories, with the majority being actors receiving their first Liberia Film Award nominations. Among them are LeAnn Knowlden, Ezy Pain, Dominic Jacobs, Lydia Vonleh, and Aisha Swaray.

This collaborative festival highlights the strong cultural and cinematic connections between Liberia and its sister nation Sierra Leone, embracing the theme "Uniting the African Diaspora Through Cinema and Culture." The event is scheduled for June 21.

A list of nominees follows below.

Best Picture

"The Turn Coat"

"The Good Husband"

"Fantasy"

"In The Deep"

"Chat and Date"

Best Director

Korto Davis "The Good Husband"

Gardea Mayon "Fantasy"

Prince Samballah "Chat and Date"

Nicholas Po "The Turn Coat"

Prince Myers Ponders "Missing"

Daniel Coleman/Gardea Menyon "Nails"

Best Lead Actor in a Motion Picture

Daniel Coleman "Enough for Us"

Moses George "Chat and Date"

Nicholas Po "The Turn Coat"

Gawalo Amos "Missing"

Alpha Charley "Sweet Revenge"

Anthony Fofana "The Good Husband"

George Dayo Collins "Fantasy"

Best Lead Actress in a Motion Picture

Abi Wiss "In the Deep"

Lydia Vonleh "Chat and Date"

Ampaw Kamphaengyai "The Turn Coat"

Ertamar Thompson "The Good Husband"

Marwu Gift Nyumah "Muddy Faces"

Best New Actor

Nicolle Curtis Smith "The Good Husband"

Ezy Pain "The Good Husband"

Courage Mayon "Sweet Revenge"

Best New Actress

Danielyn Coleman "Enough for Us"

Owenlyn Dunbar "Sweet Revenge"

Massa Kamara "Fantasy"

LeAnn Knowlden "Fantasy"

Sandra Zoe "Fantasy"

Wade Bedell "The Good Husband"

Prezatta Toe "Muddy Faces"

Best Supporting Actor

Alpha Charley "Fantasy"

Dominic Jacobs "Chat and Date"

Emmanuel Kolubah "The Turn Coat"

Tabnless Dominic "The Turn Coat"

Victor Victor "Missing"

Best Supporting Actress

Sarafina Jallah "Chat and Date"

Samantha Po "The Turn Coat"

Regina Carson "The Turn Coat"

Wilhemena Stubblefield "Sweet Revenge"

Trayson Mayson "In the Deep"

Best Actress in a Series

Abi Wiss "The Nails"

Ertamar Thompson "Sweet Nothings"

Janice Cooper "The Nails"

Tracy Mayson "The Nails"

Best Actor in a Series

Joseph Weah "Sweet Nothings"

Daniel Coleman "The Nails"

Sekou Sirleaf "Sweet Nothing"

Alpha Charley "The Nails"

Nathan Kolliemee "The Nails"

Best Series

"The Nails"

"Sweet Nothings"

Best Original Screenplay

"The Good Husband"

"Sweet Revenge"

"Missing"

"Fantasy"

"Sweet Nothings"

Best Documentary

"People Are the Currency," Voice of Liberia

"Tides Of Change"

Best Cinematography

Gardea Mayon "Fantasy"

Ansu Sirleaf "The Good Husband"

Proxi Kojo "Chat and Date"

Augustin Osinachi Ezeagu "The Turn Coat"

Beyan Charles Zeze "Missing"

Best Editing

Prince Samballah "Chat and Date"

Obaze Chukwuyen Lucky "The Turn Coat"

Beyan Charles Zeze "Missing"

Ansu Sirleaf "The Good Husband"

Emmanuel Redd "Sweet Nothings"

Emmanuel Jaryenneh "Enough for Us"

Gardea Mayon "Fantasy"

Best Sound

"The Good Husband"

"Fantasy"

"Missing"

'Sweet Nothings"

Best Original Score

"Chat and Date"

"The Good Husband"

"Fantasy"

"The Nails"

Best Costume

"Sweet Nothings"

"The Nails"

"Sweet Revenge"

Best Visual Effects

"Missing"

"The Turn Coat"

Best Production Design

"Missing"

"The Turn Coat"

"Sweet Revenge"

"The Nails"

Best Short Film

"Muddy Faces"

"Enough for Us"

"Sweet Revenge"

"Missing"

Best Film Shot in the Diaspora

"Kecha, Kecha" (Sierra Leone)

"The Village Keeper" (Canada)

"Benita" (USA)

"The Mask" (Nigeria)

"The Cursed Bond" (Nigeria/Liberia)

"Godly Escort" (Nigeria)

Best Director in the Diaspora

Zakiatu Mariana Bundu/Mohammed Rogers "Kecha, Kecha"

Karen Chapman "The Village Keeper"

Prince Whyee "Benita"

Abagana Richard "The Mask"

Nwosu Abagana Richard "Godly Escort"

Jide Blaze Oyegbile "Cursed Bonds.

Best Actress in the Diaspora

Sarah Tarawallie "Kecha,Kecha"

Olunike Adeliyi "The Village Keeper"

Christan Ramos "Benita"

Pamela Okoye "The Mask"

Ruth Kadiri "Godly Escort"

Kiki Omelli "Cursed Bonds"

Best Actor in the Diaspora

Zechariah Sesay "Kecha, Kecha"

Charmar Jeter "Benita"

Eddie Watson "The Mask"

Zubby Michael "Cursed Bond"

Best Short in the Diaspora

"Green Hope" Sierra Leone

"DL Don Bos SL." Sierra Leone

"Mahmoud's Mercedes" Sweden

"Three Layer of Darkness" Tunisia

"Curtains" Togo

Best Documentary in the Diaspora

"Beautiful Suffering" Sierra Leone

"Ikhaya" South Africa