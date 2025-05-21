Liberia: Bong County Political Rivals Reconcile, Poromise Unity and Development

Gbarnga, Bong County — In a rare show of political reconciliation, three longtime rivals from Bong County -- former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, former Sen. Henry Yallah, and current Sen. Prince Moye -- have agreed to set aside their differences and collaborate in the interest of unity and development.

The three politicians, all prominent members of the Association of National Kpelle and Kpelle-Speaking People, appeared together Saturday at an elaborate event aimed at fostering unity among the Kpelle ethnic group across Liberia.

Former Sen. Yallah, who serves as the association's vice chair, emphasized the significance of healing internal rifts within the community. He described Taylor as the "most senior official" among them and lauded her presence at the gathering as vital to the reconciliation effort.

"Let everyone be happy, even though we are not happy with one another," Yallah said, hinting at lingering tensions among the group.

In her remarks, Howard-Taylor urged the group to move past pride and embrace open dialogue for the sake of the county's progress. She warned against internal sabotage, saying behaviors like blackmail and gossip could unravel the unity they are trying to build.

"Today, we put the past behind us in honesty," she said. "I have spent 30 years in government, and this is my advice: If you have something to say, say it and be done. Let's stop the lies, the gossip, and the backbiting against one another."

Sen. Moye echoed similar sentiments, stating that while political competition during elections is normal, it should not be confused with personal animosity.

"Our political fights are not signs of division or violence," he said. "We all share a common goal -- to serve Bong County."

A History of Division

Howard-Taylor and Yallah's political rift traces back to the 2020 senatorial elections. Despite Yallah being the Coalition for Democratic Change's endorsed candidate, Howard-Taylor openly refused to back his re-election bid. Speaking on a local radio station at the time, she criticized Yallah for what she called a lack of meaningful development in the county and vowed to oppose his return to the Senate.

Moye has also been a vocal critic of Howard-Taylor, questioning her contributions to Bong County during her nearly three decades in national leadership. In a recent radio interview, he described her tenure as one marked by "neglect and unfulfilled promises," despite her consistent electoral support from the county.

Tensions between Moye and Yallah peaked in the 2020 Senate race, when then-Rep. Moye challenged and decisively defeated incumbent Yallah. The election fallout sparked a bitter feud between the two that lasted until Saturday's apparent truce.

Looking Ahead

The public display of unity has ignited cautious optimism among political observers and residents, who see the move as a potential turning point in Bong County's often fractious politics.

If the three leaders stay true to their vow to work together, many believe their collaboration could foster greater cohesion and accelerate development initiatives that have long stalled due to political infighting.