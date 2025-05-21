Liberia: LFA Clarifies Women's National Team Visa Delay Ahead of Wafu Tournament

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has clarified that the Women's National Team's delayed travel to Mauritania for the West African Football Union (WAFU) Nations Cup is due to visa processing procedures, not negligence.

The Liberian delegation departed for the tournament on May 15, 2025, en route to Nouakchott, Mauritania, but as of press time, the team remains stranded in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, awaiting visas.

Reports circulated alleging that the LFA "woefully" failed to follow proper channels to secure travel documents and ignored instructions issued by WAFU. However, responding to the allegations, LFA Media Manager Anthony Kokoi dismissed the claims as misleading, insisting that the proper procedures were followed.

"The LFA was fully aware of the administrative hurdles associated with securing Mauritanian visas," Kokoi said, confirming the team remains at a hotel in Abidjan.

"Firstly, a delay in visa processing does not equate to negligence. To characterize the Liberia Football Association as having 'woefully ignored' visa application protocols is inaccurate and does not reflect the full context of the situation," Kokoi stated.

He added that Liberia is not the only country facing the issue.

"It is important to clarify that this is not an isolated issue. Teams and officials from other WAFU Zone A countries--including Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Cape Verde--are experiencing similar delays in visa issuance," he said.

Although Kokoi did not give a definite timeline for the team's departure, he assured the sporting public that Liberia would arrive in time and participate in the tournament.

"While we acknowledge that any disruption to travel schedules is regrettable, the LFA has acted responsibly and remains in constant communication with the relevant stakeholders to ensure the team's arrival and participation in the tournament," he said.

However, the LFA is facing criticism for failing to inform the public in advance that the team would transit through Abidjan, Ivory Coast, before continuing to Mauritania.

It remains unclear whether the tournament, scheduled to kick off on May 18, 2025, will begin as planned, as three participating countries have yet to arrive.

Liberia, drawn in Group A alongside hosts Mauritania and Mali, is scheduled to open its campaign against Guinea-Bissau on Monday, May 19--the same day the team is expected to arrive in Mauritania.

Head coach Selam Kedebe of Ethiopia has named a 21-player squad for what will be her first major tournament since her appointment in 2023.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Anita Davis, Albertha Pratt

Defenders: Aline J. Capehart, Sangay Moulton, Diamond Dahn, Margaret Stewart, Ditta Langama, Francisca T. Howe, Choice Tokpah

Midfielders: Louise Brown, Bendu Yantay, Jessica Quachie, Wonder Juery, Coslyn Bardy, Christine D. Kouadio

Forwards: Lucy Kikey, Miatta Morris, Delphine G. Glao, Makasian Sayon, Mimi Janice Eiden, Cynthia Wea