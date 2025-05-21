Liberia: Justice Advocates Urge Work Permits for Burkinabes in Grand Gedeh

Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County — Amid deepening land conflicts and fears of escalating tension in southeastern Liberia, the Justice Advocates Law Group (JALG), a frontline legal aid and advocacy group, has called on the Liberian government to urgently issue residency and work permits to thousands of undocumented Burkinabe migrants currently residing in Grand Gedeh and neighboring counties.

At a recent press conference in Zwedru, Cllr. P. Alphonsus Zeon, Managing Partner of JALG, sounded the alarm over what he described as a "crisis-level situation," fueled by the steady influx of Burkinabe nationals over the past eight years. He said the migrants, who now reportedly outnumber residents in some villages, are clearing vast stretches of forestland--including community, private, and reserved forests--for cocoa farming.

"Grand Gedeh is grappling with unprecedented land conflicts, setting apart families, communities and towns due to thousands of these undocumented Burkinabe taking over forest land, clearing and planting mostly cocoa," Cllr. Zeon told reporters.

Zeon warned that without legal status, these migrants are unable to enter into enforceable lease agreements with local landowners, which hinders efforts to establish fair benefit-sharing mechanisms and is rapidly fueling disputes. "The lack of any legal framework governing their stay makes any benefit-sharing agreement practically unenforceable," he said.

He called on the Liberia Immigration Service, Ministry of Labor, and Liberia Revenue Authority to deploy mobile teams into the communities to issue permits, rather than remain stationed in county capitals where rural dwellers have little access.

Legal Partnership to Tackle Land, Human Rights Issues

At the same event, JALG signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Grand Gedeh Freedom of Information Network (GEFOINET), a coalition of civil society organizations, aimed at promoting rule of law, human rights, and legal literacy across the county.

The MOU, signed in Zwedru, sets the stage for a collaborative approach to addressing some of the region's most pressing legal and human rights challenges. The two institutions will jointly conduct awareness campaigns on the Land Rights Act, facilitate Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms in land-related conflicts, and offer legal aid services to vulnerable communities.

"We have a lot to do together to help our people ease tension in the county," said Cllr. Nelson Garr, JALG's Partner for Litigation, during the signing ceremony.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Burkina Faso By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

GEFOINET Coordinator Dixon Leabah welcomed the partnership, noting that the synergy between the two organizations will enhance resource sharing and advocacy efforts. "This partnership will allow us to pool expertise and more effectively advance the rule of law and respect for human rights," Leabah said.

Calls for Justice Sector Reforms and Prison Improvements

In a joint statement, JALG and GEFOINET also appealed to the Ministry of Justice to rehabilitate the severely deteriorated Grand Gedeh Palace of Correction, where over 300 pre-trial detainees and convicts are being held under dire conditions. The facility reportedly lacks electricity and relies on a single hand pump for water, while a collapsed section of the perimeter wall remains unrepaired, raising fears of mass prison escapes.

"The potential for prison breakouts is extremely high, and this poses a direct threat to communities already overwhelmed by land disputes and migration-related tensions," JALG said in its release.

About JALG and GEFOINET

JALG, established on February 10, 2025, is the first modern law firm in the Southeast, co-founded by Cllrs. P. Alphonsus Zeon, Nelson Garr, Martus Williams, and Atty. Naomi Ford-Wilson. The firm focuses on enhancing access to justice, particularly in Grand Gedeh, through legal representation, ADR, and awareness on statutory land and human rights laws.

GEFOINET, meanwhile, is a vibrant network of local civil society groups promoting transparency, freedom of information, and justice sector accountability in the Southeast.