West Africa: Liberia Chess Federation's 8th General Congress Ends in Deadlock Over Quorum Failure

Monrovia — The much-anticipated 8th General Congress of the Liberia Chess Federation (LCF), scheduled for Saturday, May 17, 2025, ended in deadlock after failing to meet the required quorum for proceedings to take place.

According to the federation's constitution, a congress can only be held if at least two-thirds of its members--equivalent to 42 individuals--are present. However, during roll call, only 16 of the more than 70 registered members showed up, making it impossible for discussions and decisions to proceed.

In response to the situation, LCF President Thomas Karyah expressed deep disappointment at the low turnout, announcing that the congress would be postponed to a future date, to be decided in the coming weeks.

"This is a total disappointment for chess development in Liberia, and with a heavy heart, I am pleased to announce that we will not go on with the congress due to lack of quorum, as stated in our constitution," Karyah said.

The congress was expected to address pressing issues regarding the growth of chess in Liberia and take action against leadership officials who have been inactive in their roles. However, Karyah alleged that the poor turnout was politically motivated, claiming that some members deliberately avoided the event to stall critical discussions.

Meanwhile, a few opposition members, who opted to remain anonymous, justified their absence by citing a lack of respect toward them within the federation. They also alleged that the congress was being used as a tool for political witch-hunting.

"You don't expect us to go to a congress that was planned to target critical voices in the federation," one member said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Liberia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The development adds to previous leadership struggles within the LCF, which led to Karyah resigning as president following growing calls from members who believed his leadership was failing to steer the federation in the right direction. Allegations of fund mismanagement and running the federation as a one-man show were among the major concerns.

After weeks of discussions, however, the Ministry of Youth and Sports stepped in to resolve the leadership disputes, reinstating Karyah as president.

Despite his reinstatement, concerns remain about governance within the federation. During the recently concluded national chess championship, observers noted a lack of participation from key executives. Of five designated officials, only the president, vice president and general secretary were seen actively managing operations. The financial treasurer and financial secretary were notably absent. As a result, only three individuals worked tirelessly from morning to midnight to ensure the tournament's success.