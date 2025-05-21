Liberia: Liberty Party Launches 20th Anniversary Celebration With Tribute to Founder Brumskine

Monrovia — The Liberty Party has launched celebrations marking its 20th anniversary with a call for unity, reflection, and a renewed commitment to the party's founding democratic ideals.

The commemoration began with the unveiling of a portrait of the party's late founder, Counselor Charles Walker Brumskine, during an indoor ceremony attended by party leaders and supporters.

Grand Bassa County Sen. Nyonblee Karngar-Lawrence, the party's political leader, said the Liberty Party's milestone could not be observed without honoring the man whose vision and leadership continue to shape its identity.

"Counselor Brumskine was not only the founder of the Liberty Party, but the heart and soul of its vision," Karngar-Lawrence said. "His commitment to the rule of law, democracy, and service to the Liberian people remains the compass guiding our steps today."

The newly unveiled portrait, adorned in vibrant hues, was described by Karngar-Lawrence as symbolic of the hope and aspiration Brumskine envisioned for all Liberty Party partisans and the nation at large.

"The colors represent the diversity, unity, and vibrancy of our vision -- one that empowers all members of the Liberty Party to rise and lead with integrity," she said.

As part of the occasion, the party dedicated two key offices to honor longtime members. One was named after the late Rep. Eugene Fallah Kpakah, described as a faithful and dedicated partisan. The other -- the party Secretariat -- was named in honor of Karngar-Lawrence herself, in recognition of her leadership and years of service.

The celebration is being held under the theme, "Liberty Party: 20 Years of Democratic Legacy to Cherish," with a series of events planned in the coming weeks to engage both partisans and the general public.

Karngar-Lawrence used the moment to call for renewed commitment to the party's core values.

"This celebration is not just about looking back -- it's a recommitment to the democratic values that define us," she said. "Let this be a moment for every partisan to bring out the best version of themselves for the good of the Liberty Party and Liberia."

Founded in 2005, the Liberty Party has played a pivotal role in Liberia's post-war political landscape, contesting presidential and legislative elections and championing governance reforms and the rule of law.