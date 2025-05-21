Liberia: Focus Biodiversity Forum - An Opportunity to Scale Up Conservation Efforts

Often referred to as 'the Galapagos of Africa', the Island nation of São Tomé and Príncipe (STP) is big on biodiversity, with an incredible number of flora and fauna found nowhere else.

Despite being the continent's second smallest country covering just over 1,000 square kilometres, the country is home to various ecosystems ranging from dense forests, mangroves to savannahs, in addition to iconic species like the Dwarf Olive Ibis, Giant Sunbird, and the culturally emblematic African Emerald Cuckoo.

Unfortunately like many other places around the world, São Tomé and Príncipe's biodiversity is under threat from human population growth, deforestation, and climate change among others. According to STP's Directorate of Forests and Biodiversity, the country has lost 12.2% of its primary forest over the last 20 years.

Thus, protecting this biodiversity jewel is critical. Since 2007, BirdLife International through its Preventing Extinctions Programme, has been supporting conservation efforts in the country aimed at improving knowledge on Critically Endangered species through research and monitoring, training site-based focal points and guides to implement conservation measures for these species, in addition to improving and restoring forest habitats.

Equally important is the need to ensure that resources are sustainably managed. In 2018, BirdLife established a project office in the country, to support management of Natural parks in the archipelago. To date, BirdLife has helped create 21 Special Reserves, an addition to the protected areas network of STP, which now covers over 12,300 hectares. These reserves are areas adjacent to the Natural Parks with High Conservation Values (HCVs) but were not legally protected before. Under the Government's legal recognition through the Decree-Law Nr. 8/2023, the Special Reserves are in the process of becoming sustainably managed while maintaining or improving the conservation status of species.

To ensure sustainable funding for conservation actions in the country, BirdLife and Partners are rolling out the EcoTela Fund, a conservation trust fund aimed at securing 25 million euros over the next decade. The fund will be a financial mechanism designed to ensure a long-term conservation and sustainable use of the country's natural resources. Additionally, it will support biodiversity conservation and ecosystem restoration projects, as well as community-based conservation efforts in both islands.

It is in this context that BirdLife is participating in the first edition of STP's 'Focus Biodiversity' Forum from 19th to 22nd May. The Forum organized by STP's Ministry of Environment, and Youth and Sustainable Tourism, in collaboration with BirdLife International, Biopolis, the Gulf of Guinea Biodiversity Centre, the Centre for Ecology, Evolution and Environmental Changes (CE3C), Fauna & Flora International, and the University of Coimbra brings together various conservation organizations in the country, in addition to donors, private sector and the civil society.

This inaugural event will provide a platform to raise STP's biodiversity profile and underline the need for increased action to prevent biodiversity loss. Further, the event will highlight the importance of scientific research, needed to inform conservation action, in addition to mobilizing funds for conservation.

The 'Focus Biodiversity' Forum marks a significant step in promoting environmental conservation in São Tomé and Príncipe. In addition, collaborations and partnerships between various organization is vital in tackling biodiversity loss in the archipelago. Working through its "local to global" partnership model, BirdLife has achieved significant conservation successes with local communities at the center of these efforts.

BirdLife is committed to continuing working together with partners and local communities to protect STP's amazing natural heritage. Together, we can build a greener and more sustainable future for posterity.

Kariuki Ndang'ang'a is the Regional Director for Africa at BirdLife International