Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Four More in Kogi Community, Eight Kidnapped in One Week

For the third time in seven days, gunmen have attacked Okoloke, an agrarian community in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, which has a significant Fulani population.

The latest incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when an unidentified number of armed men stormed the area. According to a local source, the assailants forced their way into the residence of Ezekiel Durojaiye, a retiree and respected community leader in nearby Okunran village.

After subduing the vicinity, the attackers abducted Pa Durojaiye along with three others, whisking them away into the bush at gunpoint. The incident has further heightened fear and tension among residents.

Yagba West has recently become a hotspot for abductions. Last Thursday, gunmen kidnapped Oba James Dada Ogunyamda, the traditional ruler of the village. Just three days later, two vigilante members and a Glo Mobile staff were also abducted. With the latest attack, a total of eight individuals have been kidnapped from the same community in just one week.

The kidnappers of the 90-year-old monarch reportedly demanded a ransom of N100 million, which was later negotiated down to N50 million. His family has since appealed to the government, organizations, and the public for assistance in raising the funds.

Despite assurances from Yagba West Local Government Chairman, Tosin Olokun, and the Kogi State Police Command regarding ongoing rescue efforts, there have been no confirmed successes in securing the release of the abducted victims.