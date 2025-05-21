Kenya: Ruto Turns Campaign Cop, Forgets He Wrote the Manual

In a move many see as the pot calling the kettle black, President William Ruto, who campaigned for nearly four years before securing the presidency in the 2022 polls, on Tuesday intensified his calls to leaders to end early campaigns and focus on development.

Three years into a presidency marked by mixed results, President Ruto fired a warning at his former deputy and now bitter rival, Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him and his allies of launching early campaigns nearly two years ahead of the 2027 polls.

Widely seen as the author of the campaign playbook, having extensively campaigned during his time as Deputy President under former President Uhuru Kenyatta, President Ruto cautioned Kenyans to reject leaders who put personal power above national unity and economic progress.

"There are two types of citizens -- those committed to working without pause and those obsessed with endless politics. As for me, I choose nonstop work," President Ruto said while commissioning the new Mukuru Housing Estate.

President Ruto, who appears keen on securing a second term despite downplaying fears of being a one-term president, rallied support for national unity and economic growth, dismissing leaders focused on politics as lacking vision.

Gachagua has in recent days intensified his push to limit President Ruto to a single term, calling for his ouster in the 2027 elections.

His one-term campaign has struck a chord with some Kenyans who accuse Ruto of backtracking on key promises, especially amid harsh economic conditions and unmet pledges.

Gachagua recently launched his new party, Democracy for Citizens, which he hopes to use as a vehicle to rally support and unseat President Ruto in the 2027 elections.

President Ruto, meanwhile, appeared unfazed by the growing one-term narrative.

He instead rallied backing for his administration's initiatives and defended his broad-based government, which brought opposition leaders on board, including a working partnership with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, calling it the best way to promote national unity.

"We don't share a vision with tribalists, haters, or those who thrive on dividing our nation. Our vision aligns with those who believe in a united Kenya and a broad-based government that brings all Kenyans together," he said.