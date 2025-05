Nairobi — Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says his 2007 post-poll violence remark wasn't incitement but a caution to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Speaking during a press conference at his Karen home, Gachagua indicated that his remarks were meant to spur the electoral body to deliver credible 2027 elections.

He stated that it was based on historical facts and past electoral experiences of 1992, 1997 and 2007 controversial elections.