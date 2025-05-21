Nigeria: Govt Set to Boost Digital Inclusion Through Impact Alliance

The Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) is set to inaugurate its Impact Alliance to accelerate digital inclusion in Nigeria.

USPF was established by the Federal Government to facilitate the achievement of national policy goals for universal access to information and communication technologies (ICTs) in rural, un-served and under-served areas in Nigeria.

The Secretary of USPF, Yomi Arowosafe, in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the inauguration is scheduled to hold on May 26, in Lagos.

Arowosafe said the organisation had invested in digital infrastructure, funding no fewer than 2,500 education projects nationwide since 2007.

"It will increase the sustainability of the Federal Government investment in digital infrastructure and accelerate digital inclusion.

"These investments have provided over 100,000 computers and bespoke connectivity solutions.

"They have transformed communities and improved school enrolment, enabled computer-based testing in remote areas, empowered teachers, schools and communities. Galvanised inclusive learning," he said.

According to him, the USPF Impact Alliance seeks to partner with private sector stakeholders at the intersection of digital technology and education.

"The success of this collaboration will set a template for universal service funds worldwide.

"Through co-creation sessions, these partners will explore opportunities to collaborate with the USPF, expanding and sustaining the impact of its educational projects," he said. (NAN)